The Pentagon unveiled its latest $1 billion arms package Monday to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The Department of Defense said the massive delivery was the largest weapons package the U.S. has sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden’s administration. The US has sent a total of $9.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since Biden took office, surpassing the $2 billion the US sent between 2014 and 2021.

“To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield needs, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with critical capabilities calibrated for diversity,” the Pentagon wrote in a statement.

First on the weapons list is additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The Ukrainian military has called the weapons platform a game changer in its conflict with Russia.

The US is also sending 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; 20 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

Ukraine will also receive additional weapons for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore anti-personnel weapons; C-4 explosives, demolition weapons and demolition equipment; Medical supplies and other equipment according to DOD.

The Biden administration last sent a $700 million security package to Ukraine in early June.

Although support for Ukraine in Washington is largely bipartisan, some Republicans have criticized Biden for providing too much aid. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, argued earlier this year that the funds could be better spent fighting inflation and other domestic problems.

Liz Frieden contributed to this report.