President Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improve, His Doctor Says

Enlarge this image switch title Adam Schultz/AP

Adam Schultz/AP

President Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve significantly” after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a letter released by his doctor on Sunday.

According to a letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, most of the president’s symptoms have greatly improved, including his runny nose, cough, and body aches. According to O’Connor, his main symptom now is a sore throat.

Politics What you need to know about Paxlovid, the COVID drug President Biden is using to speed up recovery

The White House announced Thursday that Biden has tested positive for COVID. His doctor said the president was most likely infected with the BA.5 omicron subvariant, which has become the most prevalent strain of the coronavirus in the US.

Biden, who is vaccinated and double-immunized, was injected with Paxlovid after being diagnosed. The White House said he completed his third full day of treatment Saturday night.

Paxlovid is an antiviral tablet that is taken twice a day for a five-day course. More than 2.7 million COVID patients in the US have already received this treatment.

Health Even if you’re president, it’s hard to avoid a COVID outbreak

Biden will remain isolated at the White House until Tuesday and may resume activities on Wednesday pending a negative test.

Almost on Friday, he appeared at a briefing on gas prices, and during his speech he had a raspy voice.