President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have ‘almost completely resolved,’ physician says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely resolved” after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, his physician said Monday.

At this point, Biden is reporting only some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness, Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, said. said in a letter.

The president’s symptoms have steadily improved every day since he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are “absolutely normal,” O’Connor said.

“The president continues to tolerate the treatment well,” he said. “He will continue the paxlovide as planned. He has no shortness of breath.”

Biden and Trump: A tale of two presidents with Covid. This time, things are different

Biden, who is in isolation at the White House, completed his fourth full day of Paxlovide, an antiviral treatment for the infectious disease, on Sunday. O’Connor said Biden will continue to take low-dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.

Biden participated in a pair of virtual events Monday as the White House worked to show the president was still on the job despite his illness. His voice sounded slightly hoarse as he spoke via video to business executives and labor leaders to push for Senate approval of the $52 billion CHIPS Act to boost the semiconductor industry.

“Thank you all for joining me today for this important time and discussion,” said Biden, who did not refer to his COVID-19 infection.

The White House is also expected to release a pre-recorded video of Biden addressing the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

The White House A photo of Biden on the telephone was released Beside the commander, his German Shepherd dog, on the White House patio. “Had a call with man’s best colleague this morning,” Biden said in a tweet.

Biden is believed to have been infected by the BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, which has proven to be highly contagious. This strain is currently most prevalent in the US

Biden remained at the White House over the weekend, canceling earlier plans to visit Wilmington, Del. The President did not hold any public events.

He is expected to complete five full days of isolation before being tested again for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.