President Joe Biden used Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, DC to Delaware to vote on Tuesday.

While presidents typically file absentee ballots to avoid the expense of traveling to their home states, Biden made the trip to vote in person, telling reporters Tuesday that he was boarding Air Force One just “to vote.”

The exact cost of Biden’s trip to Delaware is unclear, but the Air Force revealed in 2014 that the average cost per flying hour (CPFH) of a presidential Boeing 747 was $206,337. However, according to Bloomberg, Biden took a smaller Boeing 757 version of the AF1 on the trip.

Estimates put the travel cost of a US president at around $2,600 per minute.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital about why Biden decided to vote in person. They also did not clarify the cost of the trip.

According to Bloomberg, President Barack Obama was absent in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, and former President Donald Trump was also absent in the 2018 and 2020 general elections.

Biden’s critics have come under fire for his frequent visits to Delaware as president, spending 170 days at his beach house since taking office. That is only one of his two houses in the state.

The GOP has continued to criticize Biden’s vacation habits throughout his presidency, tweeting last week that he spent 40% of his tenure on vacation.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden left for Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Delaware. They voted, got back on Air Force One, and were flying back to Washington at 8 p.m