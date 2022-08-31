New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden made gun-related gaffes at a campaign-style event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre to promote his “Secure America” ​​agenda, which focuses on curbing crime and helping law enforcement. Biden’s policies also focus on tightening gun laws and expanding background checks.

During the speech, Biden made an unsubstantiated claim about the speed at which AR-15s fire bullets.

“Do you realize that a bullet from an AR-15 travels five times as fast as a bullet from any other gun?” Biden asked rhetorically during his speech.

During a speech in Pennsylvania, Biden pledged more gun control and funding for police in the ‘Safer America Plan’.

It’s unclear what the president was referring to, but AR-15s typically don’t fire fast bullets.

A June study by a hunting gear retailer Field and Stream Looked at faster rifle cartridges — and AR-15 rounds didn’t make their list.

Field & Stream lists the .220 Swift, .257 Weatherby Magnum and .30/378 Weatherby as the fastest rounds, along with the 224 Clark and .22 Earjespliten Loudenboomer.

.200 Swifts are shot by AR-10s, but not AR-15s. Each of those five pellets varied from 3,400 to 4,600 feet per second (fps), according to the study.

Biden slams ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders for mocking them: ‘You need an F-15, not a gun’ to fight America

The .223 and 5.56 — two popular, high-speed AR-15 rounds — move from 2,700 to 3,100 feet per second.

Biden also claimed that “AR-15s tear apart bodies,” which is also incorrect. The damage caused by gunfire depends on the type of bullets used.

Biden mocked Second Amendment advocates in Tuesday’s speech, sarcastically calling them “brave” for believing guns are a tool for self-defense.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“For brave right-wing Americans who say it’s about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight the country, you need the F-15,” Biden quipped. “You need something more than a gun.”