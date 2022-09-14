type here...
President Biden told King Charles he wants to maintain a 'close relationship'

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden personally offered his condolences to King Charles III in his first conversation with the new monarch since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Biden, who last saw the Queen during her 2021 visit to Windsor Castle, fondly remembered her kindness and hospitality, a White House statement said.

The President said that the dignity and stability of Queen Elizabeth has deepened the strong relationship between the two nations. He told King he hoped they could “continue a close relationship,” according to the statement.

The White House has not said what meetings Biden may have with Britain’s new prime minister or others in England for the Queen’s funeral.

Biden has known the Queen for three decades and met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when he hosted her and the First Lady at Windsor Castle to attend the Seven Leaders Summit during her visit to the UK.

After that visit, Biden told reporters that the queen was “very kind” and said he had invited her to the White House. Biden said the king reminded him of his late mother.

Biden last week ordered flags at the White House and other public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

