President Biden tests positive again for Covid-19 in ‘rebound’ case

Paxlovide is an at-home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19.

Some people who have received paxlovide have had a relapse of their Covid-19 infection, including Dr. Includes Anthony Fauci.

Biden is back in isolation. The CDC advises people with rebound cases to isolate for five days.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning as part of a virus “rebound” from patients treated with antiviral drugs. Paxlovide sometimes felt, his doctor said.

Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said in a letter that Biden has had no recurrence of symptoms, and as a result, his doctors will not resume medical treatment.

Still, Biden said he’s back in isolation.

“Guys, today I tested positive for covid again.” Biden said in a statement on Twitter. “This happens to a small minority of people. I have no symptoms, but I’m going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people who test positive for Covid-19 again after taking the drug paxlovid should self-isolate for another five days.

The White House said Biden will remain in isolation until he tests negative. The president visited Wilmington, Del., on Saturday. at his home in and Tuesday in Hemlock, Mich. canceled trips to Washington, D.C., where he was scheduled to comment on the recently approved Chips and Science bill, which aims to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese computers. Chips by increasing US manufacturing.

On Wednesday, Biden made his first public appearance since testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time on July 21. The president tested negative Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, signaling the end of isolation, and again Thursday and Friday morning, according to O’Connor.

Biden delivered remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday, crediting vaccinations and paxlovid for a speedy recovery. “I feel good,” Biden said. “I went through it without fear.”

Some people who have received paxlovide have recovered from their Covid-19 infection, which can happen as soon as a few days after a negative test.

White House’s Kovid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. A small proportion of paxlovide patients whose infections return do not become ill enough to require hospitalization, Ashish Jha said.

It is not clear whether rebound after taking the antiviral paxlovide is different from rebound without the drug. In the trial that led to the authorization of paxlovide, 2% of those who took the drug and about the same percentage who did not experienced rebounds.

There is still little data on whether someone experiencing a Covid-19 rebound produces enough live virus to infect those around them.

During Biden’s first solo, the White House sought to portray a president who is still in office, publishing photos of him on the phone and at his desk, featuring Biden in pre-recorded videos and scheduling virtual events.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s chief medical adviser, also experienced a relapse of his COVID-19 infection in June that he said was a result of Paxlovide.

Fauci told CNN That he felt worse the second time with COVID-19 than the first.

“The next day or so I started feeling really bad, worse than the first walk,” he said.

Contributed by: Karen Weintraub

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.