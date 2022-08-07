type here...
President Biden tests negative for Covid again, ends isolation
President Biden tests negative for Covid again, ends isolation

By printveela editor

President Joe Biden waves to reporters as he departs Marine One on his way to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House on July 20.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images


Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden waves to reporters as he departs Marine One and heads to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House on July 20.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden left the White House for the first time since July 20, marking the end of the second Covid isolation period. He is from Rehoboth Beach, Del. Arrived here, where the first family home is.

In a letter released Sunday morning, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden tested negative for the second day in a row on Sunday.

Biden’s first test came back positive on July 21. He left isolation on July 27 but remained in the White House. He tested positive again on July 30.

After his negative test on Saturday, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that “the president is doing well.”

Biden has been tested daily since he first tested positive for the virus on July 21. The White House said he had only mild symptoms, including fatigue, a runny nose and a cough.

Biden, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice, was prescribed the antiviral therapy paxlovide, a standard course of treatment for people considered at high risk of adverse effects from COVID, including those over 50.

After four days of treatment, his symptoms were almost gone, the White House said.

After testing negative for Covid on July 27, the President briefly stepped down from isolation last week. He re-entered isolation after testing positive again on July 30, in what O’Connor described as a “rebound” case.

Coronavirus FAQ: Biden gets paxlovide rebound Is that normal? What is all this?

Goats and Soda

Coronavirus FAQ: Biden gets paxlovide rebound Is that normal? What is all this?

Both Paxlovid manufacturer Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration have acknowledged reports of a rebound in Covid cases linked to the drug, but research into the extent and severity of the problem is ongoing.

The president has continued to work through his illness, with some public, remote appearances and virtual events at the White House.

On Monday night, Biden spoke from the Blue Room balcony and announced that the US had killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. He commented on the economy outside the home on Friday, citing a strong July jobs report as the White House pushed back on fears of a recession due to recent negative economic growth.

As Biden’s agenda progressed in Congress, he was isolated. Senate Democrats are poised to pass a long-sought bill to address climate change and prescription drug prices. The president also plans to hold an event next week to sign bipartisan bills to boost semiconductor production and expand health care support for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Biden plans to tour Kentucky with First Lady Jill Biden on Monday to see the damage caused by the devastating floods.

