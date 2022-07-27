President Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends isolation

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has twice tested negative for Covid-19, ending his isolation six days after his positive test on July 21.

The president remains “fever free,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter Wednesday, and his symptoms “continue to improve, and have almost completely resolved.” He said Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning.

“Given these reassuring factors, the President will cease his strict isolation measures,” O’Connor said.

In a last-minute update to the White House schedule, Biden will deliver remarks from the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Biden continued to work in isolation at the White House until he tested negative. Biden finished a five-day course of Paxlovid 36 hours a day, O’Connor said.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that people who have tested positive can go out in public after five days, regardless of the test result, if they wear a properly fitting mask.

The White House took the extra step of waiting until Biden received a negative result from the antigen test.

During his isolation, the White House provided daily updates on Biden’s condition.

Biden tested positive long after several top aides, cabinet members, the vice president and his chief medical adviser were also infected by Covid.

Officials said they knew Biden could also test positive and had a plan in place to deal with that.

He was put on paxlovide, an at-home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Biden, 79, was at risk because of his age.

Some people who receive paxlovide have a rebound infection, which can happen a few days after a negative test.

Kovid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. According to Ashish Jha, the small proportion of paxlovide patients whose infections return do not become ill enough to require hospitalization.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.