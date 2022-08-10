Share this article on Facebook.



President Joe Biden, whose eldest son died of cancer after serving in Iraq, on Wednesday signed legislation expanding federal health care services to veterans serving on military bases where giant “burns” Poisonous smoke was coming out of the pits.

“Many of you remind us today that we’ve fought for this for so many years,” Biden said during an emotional White House ceremony, reflecting on the struggles of military families and the president’s personal experience.

Biden was introduced by Danielle Robinson, the widow of Sgt. First class Heather Robinson, who died of cancer two years earlier. The law is named after him.

She described her late husband as “a soldier as strong as a bull”, but also made the “ultimate crib” for her daughter Brielle, who stood by her mother’s side by holding a stuffed statue dressed in military camouflage. I was standing

“We just have one story,” said Danielle Robinson. “So many military families have had to deal with this terrible emotional battle. So many veterans are still battling the diseases of the burn pit.”

After Robinson took his seat for the president’s remarks, Biden addressed Brieley directly.

“I know you miss your dad. But he is with you all the time,” he said. “He is inside you. He’ll whisper in your ear when you make tough decisions.”

He then revealed that Brielle was sitting next to his grandson Beau Biden’s son.

“His daddy lost to the same burn pits,” Biden said. “He knows what you’re going through.”

It was the most direct link the president had publicly drawn between Beau’s fatal brain cancer and the burn pits used to dispose of chemicals, tyres, plastics, medical equipment and human waste at military bases.

Biden made addressing the problem one of his priorities during his State of the Union address in March.

“I was going to do it, come hell or high water,” he said Wednesday.

Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., who chairs the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, said Biden was a driving force behind the legislation, which passed last week.

“He was constantly pushing because whether or not Beau died, I think Joe thought it had some effect, and so he wanted to fix it,” the tester said. “And because he thinks it was the right thing to do. So many different presidents, different priorities, it probably never would have happened.”

Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, tyres, plastics, medical equipment, and human waste. However, 70 percent of disability claims involving pothole exposure were denied by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“For too long, many veterans who got sick while fighting for our country had to fight for their care here at home,” VA Secretary Denise McDonough said at Wednesday’s ceremony.

The law would direct officials to assume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure, helping veterans receive disability payments without proving the illness was a result of their service.

Iraq’s premier Jeremy Butler said, “Veterans who have become ill due to being unable to work, unable to care for their families, do not have to spend their time fighting the government.” and Afghanistan Veterans of America. “It’s monumental.”

Butler attended the ceremony, along with Le Roy and Rosie Torres, the husband and wife advocates for veterans health care who started the Burn Pitts 360 organization. Le Roy developed infectious bronchitis after serving in Iraq, which made breathing difficult.

Although the provision for burn pits has attracted the most attention, other health care services will also be expanded.

Veterans who have served since the September 11 attacks will have a decade to sign up for VA health care, more than double the current five years.

And there’s even more help for Vietnam War veterans. The law adds high blood pressure to the list of diseases that are believed to be caused by exposure to Agent Orange, a herb used by the US military to clear vegetation.

In addition, veterans who served during the war in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa and Johnston Atoll would also be considered exposed to the chemical.

The law is considered the largest expansion of veterans’ health care in more than three decades, but it became an impossibly political football shortly before its passage.

The day the Senate was expected to give it its final approval, Republicans unexpectedly blocked it. The veterans who traveled to Washington for a moment of victory were devastated.

“All the veterans were down there because they were looking forward to celebrating,” Butler said. “And then he was absolutely stabbed in the back.”

Republicans said they were concerned about technological changes to how the legislation was funded. Democrats accused him of throwing fits because they were unhappy with a separate deal to advance Biden’s domestic agenda on climate change, taxes and prescription drugs.

Instead of going home, some veterans began holding a “fire watch” called a “fire watch” outside the Capitol to keep up with public pressure on the Senate.

Despite the scorching heat and torrential storm, they stood round the clock. Comedian Jon Stewart, who advocated for veterans, also joined them. Biden wanted to go but couldn’t because he was isolated from a coronavirus infection, so he spoke to protesters in a video call when VA Secretary Dennis McDonough left a pizza.

Days after the demonstrations began, the Senate held another vote, and the measure passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Ex-servicemen were watching voting in the gallery.

“The one person I was with was screaming. Just grumbling,” said Matt Zeller, a former Army captain who was among the protesters. “I cried for a solid five minutes.”