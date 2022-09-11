New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19 and formally accepted the invitation on Sunday morning.

The White House announced that he will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

In a statement following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said she was “more than a monarch” and “a person who defined an era.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh, Scotland

“In a world of constant change, she has been a constant presence and a source of comfort and pride to generations of Britons, many of whom would never have known their country without her,” they said. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II unites people across the Commonwealth. Her history-making seven-decade reign witnessed unprecedented human progress and the advancement of human dignity.”

Biden first met Queen Elizabeth II when he traveled to the United Kingdom with a Senate delegation and saw her again as recently as June 2021.

Queen Elizabeth’s many tributes to the victims of 9/11 included a 2010 visit to New York City’s ground zero.

“She captivated us with her wit, moved us with her grace and generously shared her wisdom with us,” they said of the June 2021 visit.

Queen Elizabeth II has met with a total of 13 US presidents, including every president since Dwight Eisenhower except Lyndon Johnson.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

