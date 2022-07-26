type here...
Politics President Biden feels well enough to exercise after five...
Politics

President Biden feels well enough to exercise after five days of Covid treatment, physician says

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON — After five days of treatment for Covid-19, President Joe Biden’s symptoms are almost completely gone and he feels well enough to resume exercising, his doctor said Tuesday.

Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature “remain perfectly normal” and his lungs remain clear, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

Biden will continue to isolate following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He is expected to be tested for COVID on Wednesday to see if his isolation can end.

the latest

  • Biden has completed a five-day course of Paxlovide, an at-home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19.
  • He continues to work from home, including participating in virtual events on Mondays that last about an hour.

Top Takeaways

Biden has continued to improve since testing positive for Covid-19 on July 21 and starting treatment, according to daily updates from his doctor.

Some people receiving paxlovide have had rebound infections, which can occur as soon as a few days after a negative test.

Kovid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. According to Ashish Jha, the small proportion of paxlovide patients whose infections return do not become ill enough to require hospitalization.

What are they saying?

  • “I feel better every day,” Biden said Monday. “I still have this – a bit of a sore throat and a bit of a cough, but it’s changing significantly.”
  • “The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regime,” O’Connor wrote in a statement Tuesday.
  • “I expect him to have a schedule where he goes back, a cadence, where he interacts with people again,” Jha said on Monday, “but the details depend on how things go in the days and weeks ahead. will obviously change.”

Want to know more? Here’s what you missed

Biden and Trump:A tale of two presidents with Covid. This time, things are different

Biden’s Variation:White House doctor says Biden has BA.5 subvariant

Monkeypox:The head of the World Health Organization says monkeypox is now a global emergency

Previous articleA bill to boost the semiconductor industry has passed a key Senate test
Next article10 Quotes From Shania Twain’s New Documentary That Illustrate Her Huge Influence

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren: More conference expansion could be coming, television deal ends

INDIANAPOLIS — Between name, image and comparability, potential College Football Playoff expansion and conference realignment, change is here,...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing people

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

(CNN)In about a month, some of the world's best filmmakers will descend on the...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A discarded cigarette started a fire in Portland’s Forest Park, authorities say

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

JB Pritzker’s toilet problems could come back to haunt him if he runs for president in 2024

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News