President Biden feels well enough to exercise after five days of Covid treatment, physician says

WASHINGTON — After five days of treatment for Covid-19, President Joe Biden’s symptoms are almost completely gone and he feels well enough to resume exercising, his doctor said Tuesday.

Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature “remain perfectly normal” and his lungs remain clear, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

Biden will continue to isolate following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He is expected to be tested for COVID on Wednesday to see if his isolation can end.

Biden has completed a five-day course of Paxlovide, an at-home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19.



He continues to work from home, including participating in virtual events on Mondays that last about an hour.

Biden has continued to improve since testing positive for Covid-19 on July 21 and starting treatment, according to daily updates from his doctor.

Some people receiving paxlovide have had rebound infections, which can occur as soon as a few days after a negative test.

Kovid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. According to Ashish Jha, the small proportion of paxlovide patients whose infections return do not become ill enough to require hospitalization.

“I feel better every day,” Biden said Monday. “I still have this – a bit of a sore throat and a bit of a cough, but it’s changing significantly.”

“The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regime,” O’Connor wrote in a statement Tuesday.

“I expect him to have a schedule where he goes back, a cadence, where he interacts with people again,” Jha said on Monday, “but the details depend on how things go in the days and weeks ahead. will obviously change.”

