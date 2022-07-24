President Biden continues to “improve significantly” after COVID diagnosis, his doctor says

Share this article on Facebook.



President Joe Biden is “improving significantly” despite a sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update on Sunday from his doctor.

“The President is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest Comment, Biden is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of serious illness.

O’Connor wrote that Biden still had a sore throat, although other symptoms, including cough, runny nose and body aches, “have subsided significantly.”

Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. O’Connor said on Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious form known as BA.5, which is spreading across the country, and White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. Said on Sunday, “This is the BA.5 variant.”

“Thank God our vaccines and medical science work well against this, which is why I think the president is doing well,” Jha told CBS. face the nation.

Jha also gave a positive update on the President’s health.

“I checked-in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday,” Jha said.

This variant is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year. It is believed to be responsible for most of the coronavirus cases in the country. He has since been in isolation at the White House residence.

Administration officials have insisted that her symptoms are mild because she has received four doses of the vaccine, and she began taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

The White House has not released any photos or videos of Biden since Friday, when the media saw him participating in a virtual meeting with economic advisers.

Jha promised that the White House would continue to provide updates on the president’s condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

“We think it’s really important for the American people to know how well their president is doing,” he said.

“Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to perform his duties, we will manifest it early and often with the American people. But I doubt it.” That this is going to be a course of COVID, which we have seen in many Americans who are being treated with those fully vaccinated, double boosted, handheld devices,” Jha said. Said. “The President is doing well and we are hoping that he will continue to do so.”

Biden’s press secretary has said that 17 people, including senior staff members of the president and at least one member of Congress, were determined to be in close contact with Biden when he may have been contagious. Jha said, so far no one has tested positive Fox News Sunday.