Premiers call for more federal money, discuss private sector work after health summit

Prime ministers meeting Monday in Moncton, New Brunswick for a health summit called for significant changes in service delivery in their provinces and hinted at the possibility of providing more services through the private sector.

“Guys, the status quo is not working,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference after the meeting.

“We need to be creative, we need to come up with ideas from [health care] sector”.

During the summit, Ford met with Prime Ministers Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Tim Houston of Nova Scotia and Dennis King of Prince Edward Island.

Ford, who met with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominique Leblanc ahead of the meeting, said health care was the “number one priority” the prime ministers referred to.

Ford also said he had a “phenomenal conversation” with Leblanc about the challenges facing provincial healthcare systems.

“Urgent action is needed if the federal government is to ensure the sustainability of healthcare and services across Canada,” Higgs said.

Disagreements over health care funding have strained relations between Canada’s prime ministers and the federal government for years, but an increasingly dire situation in hospitals and emergency rooms has spurred prime ministers to push for change more aggressively.

At a gathering of all provincial and territorial leaders in July, British Columbian Prime Minister John Horgan said the health situation in Canada had deteriorated to the point that Canada would have to “rethink” how public health care is provided.

Prime ministers say Ottawa must increase its share of health care funding from 22 percent to 35 percent in order to build a sustainable and well-functioning system.

The federal government claims that the calculations used by the provinces do not accurately account for Ottawa’s contribution to provincial health services.

More private care option

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government outlined a plan to relieve pressure on Ontario’s health care system by funding more private clinic surgeries, among other proposed changes.

Hundreds of organizations in Ontario’s healthcare sector have pledged to fight what they see as the system’s growing privatization.

But after Monday’s meeting, Ford wasn’t the only prime minister to back the idea of ​​outsourcing more services to the private sector.

Higgs said he would consider making changes to New Brunswick if they could be implemented “in a constructive way that produces results.”

“Everything is possible in terms of how we can improve healthcare,” he said.

He later noted that any changes being considered should still be considered “public health”.

CMA President Says Privatization ‘Won’t Solve’ Health Problems Newly elected CMA president Dr. Alika Lafontaine says he agrees with prime ministers that the status quo in healthcare is “no longer an option.” He says public health support needs to be addressed before other options are considered.

Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI, said he was pleased to see premiers talking candidly about the challenges facing their health systems.

“I am personally very encouraged that we are not hearing the kind of rhetoric that we might have heard a few years ago that we have the best healthcare system in the world and that nothing needs to change,” Gardam told CBC News Network.

Gardam, who heads PEI’s public health division, cautioned against using further privatization as a comprehensive solution.

“We need to carefully consider whether we are getting the most bang for our buck or just starving the public system to provide better access for people in other settings,” he said.