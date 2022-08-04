Premieres, prizes and pickles at Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival that ‘shows off weirdness’

Watching a movie at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal may be a little different than watching a movie in a cinema.

“People meow before watching,” said Ariel Esteban Cayer, one of Fantasia’s programmers this year. He says the shared experience is what makes the festival special.

“It is very eloquent,” he said. “I think you feel like part of society pretty quickly.”

The 26th Fantasia Festival, which bills itself as the largest genre film festival in North America, ended on Wednesday. It featured films from a wide variety of genres and countries, including 15 Canadian art films and 78 Canadian shorts.

Belgian horror film. megalomaniac won Cheval Noir as the festival’s best feature film, and South Korean director Julie Jung won the best director award for her final film. Next Sohi, a drama about a high school student and a mysterious death. Jung’s film was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a seven-minute rating. standing ovation.

A scene from the film “Next Sohee” directed by Julie Jung. The film was the final night screening of the Fantasia Film Festival 2022 in Montreal. (Excellent)

Next Sohi based on a true story that caught Jung’s attention through an investigative television program, she told CBC News. She said she was motivated to create a story to keep the memory of the victim alive.

“I thought it would not be enough to just present this incident as an investigative program or a documentary,” she said. “I felt that the victim… could be alive through the story, through the film.

“Despite the fact that I made my film without thinking about whether I should make this film in this genre or not, I think that the audience can consider my film as a kind of horror film, because it tells about very desperate , miserable and difficult situations. “Jung said.

watch | Trailer Next Sohee:

Canadians leave their mark

Canadian talent was also showcased. Aristomenis Tsirbas grew up in Montreal attending Fantasia, and this week he saw the world premiere of his own film at the festival: a youthful sci-fi adventure. timescape.

The director called the experience a dream come true, noting that he is still going through it a few days later. timescape follows the story of two strangers who discover a spaceship and are transported back to the Cretaceous period.

Aristomenis Tsirbas from Montreal on the set of Timescape, which had its world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival 2022 in Montreal. (TVA films)

“It was just an incredible, overwhelming and joyful experience,” said Tsirbas.

timescape due to open in Canadian theaters on August 19.

Another Canadian acclaimed this year is director Kir-La Janisse, who won the Canadian Trailblazer Award at the festival. Janice has been writing about horror for decades, with works such as House of Psychotic Womenand a recent documentary about folk horrors, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched.

Reception of genre films

Janiss said she felt there was a broader shift in the acceptance and acceptance of genre cinema in North America.

“Ten years ago, you couldn’t get a salesman to come to a genre film,” she said.

There have always been fans of horror and other genres in North America, she said, but it took a long time for the press, resellers, studios, industry buyers, and others to “catch how wide it can really be.”

watch | Timescape trailer:

However, festival programmer Kayer said he thinks it’s harder to tell the difference between the genre and other festivals today than it was 25 years ago.

“Of course, festivals showcase all genres, but then genre festivals became something of a showcase for the weird and the eccentric… [those] who are perhaps a little underestimated or looked down upon,” he said.

As the genre has become more popular, Cayer notes that Fantasia has expanded to include social dramas and wacky comedies.

“We have retained over the years this … penchant for things [that] a little off the beaten track and a little weird, but they have good energy,” he said.

Fantasia’s original focus was on Asian cinema, and it remains an important part of the festival today. Hong Kong director John Woo received the Career Achievement Award this year.

Keep things strange

Among all the premieres, prizes and applause there were pickles. In one of the short programs of the festival, curated by DJ XL5, there were four works on this topic, including Annette, by Joe Lebret from Montreal.

A short chronicle tells of an animated adventure aboard a convertible in California with a cucumber. It was Lebret’s graduation project at the Cégep du Vieux Montréal. As part of the event, she attended a party on the roof of one of the Concordia University buildings over the weekend.

“Anette” by Joe LeBre was one of four cucumber-themed short films that played during “Fantasy”. (Joe Lebre)

“It was like being in Hollywood with big celebrities,” she said. “I saw some of the actors I knew from childhood and I thought, ‘Wow, okay, I’m at the same party.

She was also amazed at how she was received.

“Everyone was very kind and very proud of me,” she said. “I told one person that I was selected in two categories, and she started telling it to everyone.”

“I think it’s a special crowd.”