Premiere tickets in TIFF format launched the film career of this 2nd class actor from the Six Nations, Ontario.

Cerys Hope Hill, seven-year-old protagonist of the new film Rosieis still learning to read, but says she has been waiting for this role all her life.

Hill, Kanien’kehá:ka of the Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont., makes his debut in this film, set in Montreal, about love, failure and self-acceptance in the 1980s. It premiered to a sold-out crowd at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, with a final screening of the festival on Wednesday night.

“Kerys was a natural,” writer/director Gail Maurice said in an interview with Zoom last week. Maurice shot her first feature film in Hamilton and Montreal in 2021.

“At the age of six, you don’t have much life experience. You are looking for this element. The essence of Rosie is the kid who auditions, and Cerys had it. I knew Rosie was inside her.”

Keris plays an orphaned Indigenous girl who has just lost her mother and is forced to live with her reluctant Aunt Fred, played by Melanie Bray, a starving artist working in an adult video store who barely makes ends meet.

Rosie soon becomes a member of her aunt’s ragtag group of friends who are also social outcasts. She sees this new world with her innocent eyes and there is an instant bond between them.

“Fred is an artist, she collects garbage and creates beauty. What I love about Keris’s character, Rosie, is that she is the one who brings adults together and shows them their true power. She lets Fred believe she’s capable.” Maurice said.

Provincial search for your Rosie

Maurice’s team searched all over Ontario for the child for the role. They were doing auditions in or near Indigenous territory, and they had tapes that came in from all over the province.

Recalling his audition day, Maurice said that Cerys was anxiously waiting to see if she was successful, took potential co-star Bray by the hand and asked, “When will we know? Hope I find out soon. I’ve been waiting for this all my life.”

According to Maurice, filmed during the strict pandemic, in the midst of the summer heat in Montreal, despite these challenges, they still managed to create a beautiful film that they could be proud of, with the main idea that “difficulties make us stronger.” , ” she said.

“That’s what the whole thing with Rosie and her family is about.”

Cerys Hope Hill (left) with her co-stars Constant Bernard as Flo, Melanie Bray as Fred and Alex Trahan as Mo, and director Gail Maurice (far right). (Instagram/rosie_the_film)

This was the first time Maurice had worked with such a young actor. “They play and are not shy… [Hill] was a real little pro. She came to the shoot every day. She knew all her lines.”

TIFF shows cast reunion

At the TIFF show, Cerys saw herself on the big screen for the first time.

In an interview with Zoom the day before, Cerys tried her best to stay calm with the help of her family.

“I told my father about it and I said I just don’t think about it because the more I think about it, the more I get nervous and nervous. So I just pretend that nothing is happening,” she said.

At the premiere, she was reunited with the cast for the first time since filming.

On her cast and their off-screen chemistry, Keris said, “They were a lot of fun to be with and they were really nice to me. They were almost like family to me. I spent six weeks with them and had a lot of fun.”

Although this was the first time Keris has acted in a film, she hopes that this is only the beginning of her career – anything to break out of second grade.

