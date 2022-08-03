closer
Premier League players will no longer kneel before every match, but will do so at “key moments” in a gesture against racism in the coming season.

Players kneel before kick off during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 22, 2021.

(Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Launched in June 2020 in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, the gesture is now used less and less to “spread the message that racism has no place in football or society”.

Watford's Ismaila Saar grabs a knee before kick-off during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England.

(Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Premier League captains have agreed teams will kneel ahead of this weekend’s opening round games on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cups in October and March for matches dedicated to “no room for racism”. Finals.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic kneel before kick-off during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park in London. Film date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: “We have decided to choose important moments during the season to kneel to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in doing so we show solidarity. A common cause.”