Premier League players will no longer kneel before every match, but will do so at “key moments” in a gesture against racism in the coming season.

Launched in June 2020 in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, the gesture is now used less and less to “spread the message that racism has no place in football or society”.

Premier League captains have agreed teams will kneel ahead of this weekend’s opening round games on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cups in October and March for matches dedicated to “no room for racism”. Finals.

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: “We have decided to choose important moments during the season to kneel to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in doing so we show solidarity. A common cause.”