Premier League Team News Our Weekend Squad Predictions

Arsenal – Fulham

Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Emirates Stadium Last season n/a

referee Jarred Gillette This season G2 Y6 R0 3 cards/game

Chances Z 4-11 A 19-2 D 5-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Arsenal

Subscriptions from Turner, Bellerin, Tierney, Smith Roe, Nketiah, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Scallop, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos

Doubtful Nobody

injured Nelson (knocking, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y4R0

The form www

top scorers Jesus, Martinelli, Odegaard 2

Fulham

Subscriptions from Gazzaniga, Leno, Duffy, Carney, Chalobah, Muniz, Brian, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Kebano

Doubtful Kebano (groin)

injured Wilson (knee, October), Solomon (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y8R0

The form DV

Top scorer Mitrovic 3

Aston Villa – West Ham

Sunday 14:00 Location Villa Park Last season Aston Villa 1 West Ham 4

referee David Kut This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game

Chances H 4-3 A 40-17 D 5-2

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Aston Villa

Subscriptions from Olsen, Steer, Douglas Louis, Samson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, House, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, House, Bailey, Archer, Iroegbunam, El Ghazi, Gilbert

Doubtful Augustinsson (knee)

injured Diego Carlos (Achilles, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y8R0

The form optical fiber

top scorers Buendia, Ings, Watkins 1

West Ham

Subscriptions from Areola, Randolph, Trott, Ashby, Johnson, Dawson, Ogbonna, Baptiste, Downes, Coventry, Lanzini, Oko-Flex, Skamacca, Cornet, Emerson

Doubtful Dawson (hamstring), Kufal (concussion)

injured Agerd (even, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form NLL

Top scorer n/a

Brentford – Everton

Saturday 3pm Location Brentford Community Stadium Last season Brentford 1 Everton 0

referee John Brooks This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game

Chances H Evens A 3-1 D 13-5

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

brentford

Subscriptions from Cox, Strakosha, Good, Goddos, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Stevens, Rurselv

Doubtful Roerslev (ankle), Lewis-Potter (kick)

injured Canos (hamstring, September 3), Acher (hamstring, September 3), Pinnock (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y2R0

The form DVL

top scorers Dasilva, Tony 2

Everton

Subscriptions from Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Nkunku, Vinagre, Allan, Davis, McNeil, Warrington, Welch, Mills

Doubtful Davis (groin)

injured Ducuré (hamstring, September 11), Calvert-Lewin (knee, September 11), Gomez (athletic training, September), Mina (ankle, October), Godfrey (leg, December), Townsend (knee, January)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form LLD

Top scorer Gray 1

Brighton – Leeds

Saturday 3pm Location Amex Stadium Last season Brighton 0 Leeds 0

referee Michael Salisbury This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game

Chances B 10-11 A 17-5 D 6-4

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Brighton

Subscriptions from McGill, Steele, Lampty, Colville, Mwepu, Alzate, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Kozlowski, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Stupid, Andone

Doubtful Nobody

injured Sarmiento (knee, September 4), Moder (knee, February)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form Airborne

Top scorer Gross 2

Leeds

Subscriptions from Claesson, Cooper, Klich, Bamford, Drameh, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Hjelde

Doubtful Bamford (groin)

injured Ayling (knee, September 3), Firpo (knee, September 3), Dallas (leg, January)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y5R0

The form Airborne

Top scorer Rodrigo 4

Chelsea at Leicester

Saturday 3pm Location Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 1 Leicester 1

referee Paul Tierney This season G2 Y11 R1 6 cards/game

Chances H 4-9 A 15-2 H 4-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Chelsea

Subscriptions from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chukvuemeka, Ziyech, Pulisic, Veil, Hudson-Odoi, Broja, Casadei

Doubtful Brocha (knocking), Pulisic (Achilles)

injured Kante (September 18), Kovacic (knee, unknown)

Suspended Koulibaly (one match)

Discipline Y7 R1

The form VDL

top scorers James, Jorginho, Coulibaly 1

Leicester

Subscriptions from Iversen, Smithies, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka, Westergaard, Mendy, Pret, Thomas, Soyunku

Doubtful Maddison (knocking)

injured Bertrand (knee, September 17), Pereira (Achilles, February)

Not available Fofana (in person), Sumare (in person)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form DLL

Top scorer Maddison 2

Liverpool – Bournemouth

Saturday 3pm Location Enfield Last season n/a

referee Stuart Attwell This season G2 Y5 R1 3 cards/game

Chances H 1-8 A 28-1 D 10-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Liverpool

Subscriptions from Adrian, Davis, Tsimikas, Phillips, Baisetic, Van den Berg, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Keita

Doubtful Nobody

injured Jones (calf, September 3), Kelleher (groin, September 3), Jota (thigh, September 10), Matip (groin, September 10), Thiago (hamstring, September 18), Konate (knee, September 24), Oxlade – Chamberlain (hamstring, unknown), Ramsay (punch, unknown)

Suspended Nunes (second of three)

Discipline Y3R1

The form DDL

Top scorer Salah 2

Bournemouth

Subscriptions from Dennis, Neto, Marcondes, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Hill, Senesi, Billing, Saydie, Christie, Pearson, Solanke, Stacey

Doubtful Solanke (ankle), Lowe (illness)

injured Fredericks (shins, September 3), Rothwell (thigh, September 10), Brooks (match fitness, October), Stanislas (groin, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y8R0

The form WLL

top scorers Lerma, Moore 1

Manchester City – Crystal Palace

Saturday 3pm Location Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 2

referee Graham Scott This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game

Chances H 1-5 A 17-1 H 7-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Manchester

Subscriptions from Moreno, Carson, Ake, Palmer, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mbete, Wilson-Ebrand, Stones, Lewis, Palmer, Phillips, Grealish

Doubtful Grealish, Mbete, Phillips, Ake (all matches)

injured Laporte (knee, September 10)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form VVD

Top scorer Haaland 3

crystal palace

Subscriptions from Johnston, Milivojevic, Olize, Mateta, Hughes, Edward, Abioway, Richards, Riedewald

Doubtful Nobody

injured MacArthur (groin, 30 August), Butland (wrist, 11 September), Ferguson (ankle, December), Tomkins (calf, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form LDW

Top scorer Zaha 3

Nottingham Forest – Tottenham

Sunday 16:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location City Ground Last season n/a

referee Craig Pawson This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game

Chances H 13-2 A 1-2 H 4-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Nottingham Forest

Subscriptions from Hennessy, Shelvey, Smith, Biancone, Gibbs-White, So, Surridge, Mayten, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Taylor, Konate, Kolbak

Doubtful Kolbak (disease)

injured Richards (shins, Oct), Niahati (hamstring, Oct)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y10R0

The form LWD

top scorers Avoni, Johnson 1

Tottenham

Subscriptions from Austin, Forster, Doherty, Reguilon, Winks, Richarlison, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Moura, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissum, White

Doubtful Nobody

injured Skipp (calves, September 3), Romero (groin, September 3)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y5 R0

The form Airborne

Top scorer Kane 2

Southampton – Manchester United

Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location St. Mary’s Stadium Last season Southampton 1 Manchester United 1

referee Andy Madeley This season G2 Y5 R0 2.5 cards/game

Chances H 17-5 A Eveny H 3-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Southampton

Subscriptions from Caballero, Fox, McCarthy, Llanco, Stephens, Roma, Perro, Mara, Diallo, Simeu, Valery, C Armstrong, Bednarek

Doubtful Perro (muzzle)

injured Deliverance (knee, Yang)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y4R0

The form LDW

Top scorer Adams 2

Manchester United

Subscriptions from Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Maguire, Garner, Van de Beek, Hannibal, Garnacho, Fred, Ronaldo, Casemiro, Lindelof

Doubtful Nobody

injured Pellestri (ankle, October), Martial (Achilles, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y11R0

The form THE OATH

top scorers Rashford, Sancho 1

Wolves in Newcastle

Sunday 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League Location Molinet Last season Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

referee Peter Banks This season G2 Y11 R0 5.5 cards/game

Chances H 7-4 A 9-5 D 23-10

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Wolves

Subscriptions from Sarkic, Sondergaard, Jordan, Mosquera, Boli, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Traore, Kundle, Jimenez, Hwang, Dendonker

Doubtful Pain (knocking)

injured Chiquinho (knee, April)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y4R0

The form LDL

Top scorer Podens 1

Newcastle

Subscriptions from Darlow, Lascelles, Burn, Fernandez, Dammett, Isaac, Murphy, Ritchie, Fraser, Anderson, Longstaff

Doubtful Burn (Head)

injured Wilson (hamstring, September 11), Shelvey (thigh, Nov), Kraft (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form VDD

Top scorer Wilson 2