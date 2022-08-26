Premier League Team News Our Weekend Squad Predictions

Arsenal – Fulham
Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Emirates Stadium Last season n/a
referee Jarred Gillette This season G2 Y6 R0 3 cards/game
Chances Z 4-11 A 19-2 D 5-1
Arsenal
Subscriptions from Turner, Bellerin, Tierney, Smith Roe, Nketiah, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Scallop, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos
Doubtful Nobody
injured Nelson (knocking, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y4R0
The form www
top scorers Jesus, Martinelli, Odegaard 2
Fulham
Subscriptions from Gazzaniga, Leno, Duffy, Carney, Chalobah, Muniz, Brian, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Kebano
Doubtful Kebano (groin)
injured Wilson (knee, October), Solomon (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y8R0
The form DV
Top scorer Mitrovic 3
Aston Villa – West Ham
Sunday 14:00 Location Villa Park Last season Aston Villa 1 West Ham 4
referee David Kut This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game
Chances H 4-3 A 40-17 D 5-2
Aston Villa
Subscriptions from Olsen, Steer, Douglas Louis, Samson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, House, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, House, Bailey, Archer, Iroegbunam, El Ghazi, Gilbert
Doubtful Augustinsson (knee)
injured Diego Carlos (Achilles, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y8R0
The form optical fiber
top scorers Buendia, Ings, Watkins 1
West Ham
Subscriptions from Areola, Randolph, Trott, Ashby, Johnson, Dawson, Ogbonna, Baptiste, Downes, Coventry, Lanzini, Oko-Flex, Skamacca, Cornet, Emerson
Doubtful Dawson (hamstring), Kufal (concussion)
injured Agerd (even, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form NLL
Top scorer n/a
Brentford – Everton
Saturday 3pm Location Brentford Community Stadium Last season Brentford 1 Everton 0
referee John Brooks This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game
Chances H Evens A 3-1 D 13-5
brentford
Subscriptions from Cox, Strakosha, Good, Goddos, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Stevens, Rurselv
Doubtful Roerslev (ankle), Lewis-Potter (kick)
injured Canos (hamstring, September 3), Acher (hamstring, September 3), Pinnock (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y2R0
The form DVL
top scorers Dasilva, Tony 2
Everton
Subscriptions from Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Nkunku, Vinagre, Allan, Davis, McNeil, Warrington, Welch, Mills
Doubtful Davis (groin)
injured Ducuré (hamstring, September 11), Calvert-Lewin (knee, September 11), Gomez (athletic training, September), Mina (ankle, October), Godfrey (leg, December), Townsend (knee, January)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form LLD
Top scorer Gray 1
Brighton – Leeds
Saturday 3pm Location Amex Stadium Last season Brighton 0 Leeds 0
referee Michael Salisbury This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game
Chances B 10-11 A 17-5 D 6-4
Brighton
Subscriptions from McGill, Steele, Lampty, Colville, Mwepu, Alzate, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Kozlowski, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Stupid, Andone
Doubtful Nobody
injured Sarmiento (knee, September 4), Moder (knee, February)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form Airborne
Top scorer Gross 2
Leeds
Subscriptions from Claesson, Cooper, Klich, Bamford, Drameh, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Hjelde
Doubtful Bamford (groin)
injured Ayling (knee, September 3), Firpo (knee, September 3), Dallas (leg, January)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y5R0
The form Airborne
Top scorer Rodrigo 4
Chelsea at Leicester
Saturday 3pm Location Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 1 Leicester 1
referee Paul Tierney This season G2 Y11 R1 6 cards/game
Chances H 4-9 A 15-2 H 4-1
Chelsea
Subscriptions from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chukvuemeka, Ziyech, Pulisic, Veil, Hudson-Odoi, Broja, Casadei
Doubtful Brocha (knocking), Pulisic (Achilles)
injured Kante (September 18), Kovacic (knee, unknown)
Suspended Koulibaly (one match)
Discipline Y7 R1
The form VDL
top scorers James, Jorginho, Coulibaly 1
Leicester
Subscriptions from Iversen, Smithies, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka, Westergaard, Mendy, Pret, Thomas, Soyunku
Doubtful Maddison (knocking)
injured Bertrand (knee, September 17), Pereira (Achilles, February)
Not available Fofana (in person), Sumare (in person)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form DLL
Top scorer Maddison 2
Liverpool – Bournemouth
Saturday 3pm Location Enfield Last season n/a
referee Stuart Attwell This season G2 Y5 R1 3 cards/game
Chances H 1-8 A 28-1 D 10-1
Liverpool
Subscriptions from Adrian, Davis, Tsimikas, Phillips, Baisetic, Van den Berg, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Keita
Doubtful Nobody
injured Jones (calf, September 3), Kelleher (groin, September 3), Jota (thigh, September 10), Matip (groin, September 10), Thiago (hamstring, September 18), Konate (knee, September 24), Oxlade – Chamberlain (hamstring, unknown), Ramsay (punch, unknown)
Suspended Nunes (second of three)
Discipline Y3R1
The form DDL
Top scorer Salah 2
Bournemouth
Subscriptions from Dennis, Neto, Marcondes, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Hill, Senesi, Billing, Saydie, Christie, Pearson, Solanke, Stacey
Doubtful Solanke (ankle), Lowe (illness)
injured Fredericks (shins, September 3), Rothwell (thigh, September 10), Brooks (match fitness, October), Stanislas (groin, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y8R0
The form WLL
top scorers Lerma, Moore 1
Manchester City – Crystal Palace
Saturday 3pm Location Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 2
referee Graham Scott This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game
Chances H 1-5 A 17-1 H 7-1
Manchester
Subscriptions from Moreno, Carson, Ake, Palmer, Gundogan, Alvarez, Mbete, Wilson-Ebrand, Stones, Lewis, Palmer, Phillips, Grealish
Doubtful Grealish, Mbete, Phillips, Ake (all matches)
injured Laporte (knee, September 10)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form VVD
Top scorer Haaland 3
crystal palace
Subscriptions from Johnston, Milivojevic, Olize, Mateta, Hughes, Edward, Abioway, Richards, Riedewald
Doubtful Nobody
injured MacArthur (groin, 30 August), Butland (wrist, 11 September), Ferguson (ankle, December), Tomkins (calf, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form LDW
Top scorer Zaha 3
Nottingham Forest – Tottenham
Sunday 16:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location City Ground Last season n/a
referee Craig Pawson This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game
Chances H 13-2 A 1-2 H 4-1
Nottingham Forest
Subscriptions from Hennessy, Shelvey, Smith, Biancone, Gibbs-White, So, Surridge, Mayten, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Taylor, Konate, Kolbak
Doubtful Kolbak (disease)
injured Richards (shins, Oct), Niahati (hamstring, Oct)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y10R0
The form LWD
top scorers Avoni, Johnson 1
Tottenham
Subscriptions from Austin, Forster, Doherty, Reguilon, Winks, Richarlison, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Moura, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissum, White
Doubtful Nobody
injured Skipp (calves, September 3), Romero (groin, September 3)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y5 R0
The form Airborne
Top scorer Kane 2
Southampton – Manchester United
Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location St. Mary’s Stadium Last season Southampton 1 Manchester United 1
referee Andy Madeley This season G2 Y5 R0 2.5 cards/game
Chances H 17-5 A Eveny H 3-1
Southampton
Subscriptions from Caballero, Fox, McCarthy, Llanco, Stephens, Roma, Perro, Mara, Diallo, Simeu, Valery, C Armstrong, Bednarek
Doubtful Perro (muzzle)
injured Deliverance (knee, Yang)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y4R0
The form LDW
Top scorer Adams 2
Manchester United
Subscriptions from Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Maguire, Garner, Van de Beek, Hannibal, Garnacho, Fred, Ronaldo, Casemiro, Lindelof
Doubtful Nobody
injured Pellestri (ankle, October), Martial (Achilles, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y11R0
The form THE OATH
top scorers Rashford, Sancho 1
Wolves in Newcastle
Sunday 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League Location Molinet Last season Wolves 2 Newcastle 1
referee Peter Banks This season G2 Y11 R0 5.5 cards/game
Chances H 7-4 A 9-5 D 23-10
Wolves
Subscriptions from Sarkic, Sondergaard, Jordan, Mosquera, Boli, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Traore, Kundle, Jimenez, Hwang, Dendonker
Doubtful Pain (knocking)
injured Chiquinho (knee, April)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y4R0
The form LDL
Top scorer Podens 1
Newcastle
Subscriptions from Darlow, Lascelles, Burn, Fernandez, Dammett, Isaac, Murphy, Ritchie, Fraser, Anderson, Longstaff
Doubtful Burn (Head)
injured Wilson (hamstring, September 11), Shelvey (thigh, Nov), Kraft (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form VDD
Top scorer Wilson 2