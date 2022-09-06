Premier League relegated Nice have a lot of work to do

Hice were pioneers, the first Ligue 1 club to achieve great sporting and financial success by focusing on developing young talent before selling them for profit. Now, most French clubs aim to emulate this philosophy. Coach Lucien Favre has been key to that success, but after being reappointed this summer, he is back on a better funded and more ambitious project. However, while repeating his previous success is difficult.

A tortuous summer for the club began with public feuds between former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier and longtime sporting director Julien Fournier. Galtier publicly lamented the club’s recruitment ahead of the shock defeat to Nantes in the Coupe de France final, stating that his team was “overplaying and still had a lot of missing pieces”. “We’re trying to qualify for the Champions League, but we’ve stepped up with the replacement of Angers,” he added, referring to the club’s signing of inexperienced winger Billal Brahimi in the winter.

Fournier responded with an explosive interview in L’Équipe, strongly criticizing Galtier’s performances and commitment, calling his comments “an excuse”. The sporting director did not hold back, saying: “This team, as it is, could have done better with more attacking momentum and sometimes with more courage. If Christoph had given all his best, with his qualities, we would now be delighted. You never get to know a person until you work with them.”

Galtier was fortunate that Luis Campos, who had helped build his Lille title-winning team, moved to PSG and was eager to appoint his old friend as coach, as Nice would have likely sacked him anyway. Meanwhile, Fournier was removed at about the same time.

The debacle over the club’s capricious management team and the future of both men severely delayed Nice’s summer plans and led to a sluggish start to a new campaign. Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe, who also owns the Ineos cycling team, appointed Dave Brailsford as the club’s de facto general manager, but his lengthy analysis of Nice’s structure delayed events further. However, the return of Favre, who led the club to a title challenge in 2017, was popular and even something of a coup.

However, Favre faced the same problems as Galtier. The composition, although talented, remained painfully one-sided. Having started last season with the same aggression and dynamism as his team that won the Lille title, Galtier lost faith in his team’s ability to create and seize chances and – as he had done before at Saint-Étienne – he seemed , gradually lost ambition, which led to some performances without a rudder.

Last season, Nice had the worst defense in Ligue 1, conceding just 36 goals in 38 games, but were regularly stymied by weaker teams with well-organized defences. As favorites in second place, they finished in fifth place and only made their way to Europe on the last day of the season. Only Amin Ghouiri, whose decline after Christmas took a toll on his team’s strength, could be creative. He signed for Rennes this summer and Nice are once again trying to score a goal with just six goals in eight games.

Ironically, this summer Brailsford brought in former Crystal Palace and Cardiff City director Ian Moody to take over the team’s selection. Most Ligue 1 clubs are eager to have links with the Premier League given the number of players leaving France for England, but the arrival of Moody’s has only helped move players in the opposite direction. The club brought in Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel, Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, Fulham’s Joe Bryan, Brentford’s Bech Sorensen, and added Ross Barkley after Chelsea terminated his contract, and the former player Arsenal Aaron Ramsey, who was released by Juventus.

Moody argues that buying such a group of players for less than £1m – thanks to loan deals (Pepe, Brian and Sørensen) and free transfers (Ramsey and Barkley) – is good business. However, according to reports in France, Favre disagrees. Like Galtier and Fournier, Favre and Moody seem to have very different ideas about recruiting, to the point that Favre allegedly rejected the idea of ​​Ramsey’s arrival, but Moody signed him anyway.

Ramsey scored on his debut, but the start was generally disappointing. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

A notorious picky coach, Favre criticized Pepe’s speed on his debut, saying, “We have to be prepared, be professional. Restoring the ball is essential in all professional sports.” Meanwhile, a chilly relationship between Favre and Gouhiry has reportedly led to his departure to Rennes on the last day, despite the Swiss manager promising the able 22-year-old midfielder would stay.

Despite a long, difficult summer and several desperate delays in business, Nice still proved to be a strong team. Their best work came in France, where they were joined by striker Gaëtan Laborde, who scored 20 goals for Rennes last season, worth £14m, and caustic attacking midfielder Sofiane Diop, who was a standout at Monaco under Niko Kovac, worth £20 million. Both additions are major wins for Nice.

New contracts join a talented, albeit patchy, team. After a struggle at Barcelona, ​​Jean-Clair Todibo recovered to become Ligue 1’s best young defender; striker Andy Delors will be delighted to be reunited with Laborde after they formed a deadly duo in Montpellier; and dynamic midfielder Chefren Thuram could become a star in France after a promising end to last season.

However, despite the fact that Nice boast of talented people and huge resources of Ineos, they lack harmony from a downward direction or any obvious plan – other than using Moody’s connections to sign Premier League dregs, all of whom are throwing darts. The exact number of the 12-year signings that Favre actually wants at the club is unknown.

Nice are perilously close to emulating Marseille’s derided “Championship Project”, culminating in the club’s signing of dubious, perhaps demotivated, high-salary big-name players with no sporting plan. Favre has more talent now but is struggling with an unstable atmosphere, an unbalanced squad and a team that has only won one of its first six league games. This time, it will not be easy to repeat the success of his first responsible spell.

Ajaccio 0-1 Lorient



Brest 1-1 Strasbourg



Clermont 2-0 Toulouse



Reims 1-1 Lens



Troyes 1-1 Rennes



Nice 0:1 Monaco



Auxerre 0-2 Marseille



Lyon 5:0 Angers



Nantes 0:3 PSG was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Troyes players celebrating Rennes’ bad start. Photograph: François Nassimbeni/AFP/Getty Images

Rennes continued their slow start to the season this weekend with a 1-1 draw in relegation-threatened Troyes, although the hosts were down to 10 in the 27th minute when defender Joann Sa was sent off. Last season, Bruno Genesio’s team was the best French artist, but now they lack that joyful fluidity, although they have retained a very similar attacking line-up. This season, Genesio seemed to be returning to style after building a reputation as a Lyon manager battling belligerent and defensive teams. After losing to a struggling Lorient and narrowly beating a weak Ajaccio team at home, he needs to find a solution if Rennes is to remain competitive at the top of Ligue 1.

Relegation to Ligue 2 is already looming at Angers after eight seasons in the top flight. This summer, in the face of financial difficulties, the team of Gerald Baticle carried out a massive restructuring of the composition, which allowed the backbone of experienced but aging players to leave. It turned out to be almost impossible to replace this quality with minimal resources. The club has retained talisman Sofjan Bufal but is surrounded by untested newcomers, seasoned Ligue 1 newcomers, youth products and players from the lower divisions that the club has bet on. Angers have lost four of their first six games this season – they lost 5-0 to Lyon on Saturday – and conceded 17 goals in the process. Their Ligue 1 party may already be over.

