Premier League preview Ten Hag begins rebuilding Manchester United

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 6th (Note: this is not necessarily Jamie Jackson’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 6th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 25-1

perspectives

In the old days – well, at the start of last season, when Manchester United finished second the previous season and were bolstered by the signings of Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo – a fourth-place announcement would have been acceptable, um. , unacceptably. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the ambition was to win the 21st crown. Now, after the most unsuccessful campaign that ended with the team in sixth place, 35 points behind Manchester City and the third manager in less than a year to replace Erik ten Hag, if the Dutchman’s team finishes in fourth place, it will be a small miracle.

Why it could happen: The 52-year-old signed Tyrell Malasia, a 22-year-old dynamic left-back, Christian Eriksen in the free-stance (a silky playmaker, perhaps the window’s best value), as well as Lisandro Martinez. , a brave defender from Ajax. If – big – Frenkie de Jong follows from Barcelona, ​​Ten Hag will have a full quartet of his goals: good reason to be optimistic.

01:09 Ready for Premier League 2022-2023: Manchester United – video

Why not: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal (all finishing above United) have solidified their positions. In addition, Ten Hag has three Eredivisie titles and a Champions League semi-final with Ajax on his resume, but is unknown in the Premier League.

He is also hampered by an early start to the season due to the winter World Cup, which means less time – five weeks – to implement his fast pressing, constant passing style and movement. Hearing Ten Hag instruct the group during a training session at Bangkok’s Rajamangala stadium earlier this month that football “is triangles, always the same principles” was a little unsettling: elite footballers should already be familiar with this foundation.

Manager

All of Ten Hag’s predecessors since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club have had flaws that have cost them their jobs. David Moyes was immature, Louis van Gaal was stubborn, José Mourinho was fickle and Solskjaer was tactically limited. It is hoped that the 52-year-old Dutchman has diametrical qualities and will learn quickly when it comes to English football. His ruthlessness towards players and relentless pursuit of excellence were evident during the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and promise good results. The unknown factor is how Ten Hag can improve a team that, apart from Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandez and David de Gea, had a collective nightmare last season: it could be the X-factor boosting his status.

Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag (centre) leads his team’s training ahead of the pre-season match against Liverpool in Bangkok. Photo: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA

transfer coup

Given the scale of the rebuild Ten Hag has faced, being able to hire a player of Christian Eriksen’s caliber for free could be the de facto definition of a “transfer coup.” This is a playmaker who claims to be on the same level as Bruno Fernandes, who is United’s most consistent player (along with Ronaldo). So the new manager has certainly raised the quality of the team and it is hoped that Eriksen can ease the burden on Fernandes by offering another dimension.

Impact of the World Cup

Almost the entire team will be in Doha. Next to all the defense – De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Varane, Martinez, Luke Shaw, Malasia, Alex Telles (if not traded) – although Victor Lindelöf’s Sweden and Eric Bailly’s Ivory Coast did not qualify. In midfield, only the Scots missed Scott McTominay. And Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho could be called from the attack, but Anthony Elanga is Swedish, so he will have a breather.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Maybe check out some trendy bars in town. Nam in Ancoats, for example, boasts a high quality sound system and DJs with nicknames such as Ruf Dug (one of the best in Stockport) as well as a Vietnamese menu. Or find your pastoral self by strolling the canals of Manchester and the area’s many rivers – the Mersey, Tame, Irwell, Irk, Medlock, Boggart Hole, Chorlton Brook, Tibe, Moston Brook.

Hot Selling Shirts

Ronaldo, of course, though his will-he-stay-leave status throughout the summer has undoubtedly reduced the maximum bang for the buck as disgruntled fans turned their backs on him. The Glazers want him to stay – Ronaldo is a global player. commercial phenomenon: why not? – and while Ten Hag is adamant he’s not for sale (and may even stay after next season), the manager can’t be blamed for secretly praying to get out. The legs of 37-year-old Ronaldo can no longer run for 90 minutes. Ronaldo aside, you can expect Eriksen to make some serious sales.

Careerist

Can Lisandro Martinez’s tough, I’d die for a t-shirt make him popular on Instagram, TikTok and other social media? Aside from the Argentine, Eriksen’s remarkable comeback after a near-fatal cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 will draw much-deserved love, praise and heightened interest, as will his velvet contribution. And while Ronaldo may not be universally popular at the moment, he boasts a cool 468 million followers on Instagram: expect that rather ridiculous amount to keep rising.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

If United were a Netflix document…

This will certainly include an extended prologue section in which Ten Hag throws his charges into the ground during the pre-season break with pass sequences along the channels that are almost identical to those used by Pep Guardiola and an excerpt from it during the Tour victory. over Crystal Palace, asking youth Charlie Savage, “What the hell are you doing?” to show exactly how the new manager works. Then there’s United, the biggest sports soap opera in the country, a simple monthly documentation of where things were right or wrong.