Premier League Preview #5: Brighton

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 12th (Note: this is not necessarily Ed Aaron’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 9th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 250-1

Sentiment on the south coast is understandably positive after last season’s record-breaking campaign led by the astute Graham Potter, even if some changes may be needed at Amex. Brighton achieved their highest ever top flight finish (ninth), 10 points more (51) than their previous record, scored more goals (42) than ever before in the Premier League and most importantly , finished above Crystal Palace for the first time since being promoted in 2017.

However, despite a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United in early May that came in the middle of a season-ending purple spot, it was Brighton’s first home win of 2022 as February and March see all hopes to get into the European competition slipped away. . This time, Potter will know that finding a striker capable of scoring nine more goals than top scorer Neil Maupei will be the key to their chances of a higher scoring.

The loss of Yves Bissuma from the midfield engine room after joining Tottenham Hotspur and the possible departure of Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, who won Players Players and Player of the Season honors in his debut season, to Manchester City could be a serious blow. However. Moises Caicedo could be a ready replacement for Bissumé, and Potter will likely have to look for other solutions in his existing line-up, given that the only new additions as of this writing are winger Simon Adingra and 18-year-old Paraguay striker Julio. Enciso.

Manager

There should be quite a few clubs that have Potter highly ranked on their shortlists for potential future managers, having seen his team’s steady progress since he joined from Swansea in May 2019. But that’s nothing compared to his popularity with Brighton fans, who were treated to a rare display of excitement from the usually mild-mannered 47-year-old from Solihull following their victory over United in May. Surrounded by supporters, as he headed towards the car park and asked to sing a song, Potter surprised them by asking for silence and yelling “Seeaguuuullllssss” at the top of his voice. “I think over the past three years I have shown emotions, and sometimes not in a good way,” he later recalled. “But sometimes it’s nice to go through them and act like an idiot.”

Graham Potter is a manager many so-called big clubs can rely on, but Brighton believes he can realize his ambitions with them. Photo: Jane Stokes/ProSports/Shutterstock

transfer coup

Brighton’s knack for finding the best young talent in South America has already paid off with the signings of promising Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo and Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister and there are high hopes that Enciso will be the next success story. The 18-year-old, who operates mainly as a winger on the right flank and scored 11 goals for club Libertad in Paraguay’s top flight last season, could be loaned out initially but is expected to compete for a place in the first team in the championship. near future.

Impact of the World Cup

Tariq Lamptey’s decision to play for Ghana has brought the potential number of players who will compete in the World Cup to about half of the Graham Potter team, although some of them will have to fight for their places until November. Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma could become a regular after spending last season on loan in Belgium, while high-scoring German striker Denise Undaz could also count on his chances following his scoring exploits at Union St. Galloise, which is majority shareholder is Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Hot Selling Shirts

Leandro Trossard had his most productive season since his arrival on the south coast in 2019, scoring eight Premier League goals and scoring two more for Belgium in their 6-1 thrashing of Poland in June. The 27-year-old’s contract is coming to an end, although Brighton have an option to extend it for another 12 months. If he maintains his excellent form until the World Cup in Qatar, Brighton can expect much more interest in the player from Maasmechelen.

Careerist

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s departure to Feyenoord last summer, with the Iranian striker’s 1.8 million followers, left the vacancy at the top of Brighton’s Instagram rankings. The stylish Cucurella (240,000) – note the patterns on his blue shirt and shorts done last month during his vacation in Mykonos – appears frequently on posters and seems to have appeared in many of his teammates’ posts as well as preseason time. trip to Portugal. But after all, he can leave this summer …

If Brighton were a Netflix document…

Tony Bloom’s role in turning his hometown club into a Premier League mainstay since taking over in 2009 is already worthy of a Hollywood script. But imagine if the man who earned the nickname “The Lizard” as a member of the British team that won the Poker Nations Cup could lead Brighton to Europe under the guidance of the humble Potter?