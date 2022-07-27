Premier League Preview #4: Brentford

Predicted position of the Guardian authors: 16th (Note: this is not necessarily a prediction by Nick Ames, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season: 13th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker): 750-1

Second season syndrome? Brentford may have suffered from this in its first. After storming the first weeks of their Premier League debut, they had tumbled alarmingly to the point where, were it not for Christian Eriksen’s transformative influence, relegation would have threatened ominously. This means that they have experience pulling themselves up by their legs when opponents find out about it, and there are indications that they may have to take advantage of it.

The obvious catch is that Eriksen, a long-time choice for Manchester United ahead of another spell in west London, is no more. Brentford needs a different path to safety, freshening up in the right areas while retaining much of the formula that has served them so brilliantly. They will be boosted if Ivan Toni, one of the league’s most impressive leaders, is still in place after the transfer window closes, but he will need help. The versatile Kean Lewis-Potter comes from Hull and at 21 is admired for his potential and ability to score goals from afar; he will compete with Joan Wyssa and Brian Mbeumo, two equally generous talents who are hoping to find a more consistent end product this time around.

However, there’s a sense that the string puller behind these frontmen could change everything, though, with a little cunning in modest stock once again. Thomas Frank has at least been able to bolster the rest of the squad: Ben Mee has proven ability and experience in central defence, while highly acclaimed young Scottish international Aaron Hickey can handle a full-back problem, while Thomas Strakosha is a top-notch player. gate alternative. Few recruit more shrewdly than Brentford, and they will need to show it again if their campaign runs smoothly.

Manager

Few Premier League managers are as charming as Frank, the generous man whose press conferences can go on forever. That doesn’t mean he’s a regular source of material: The 48-year-old perfected the phrase “we’re just a bus stop in Hounslow” early last season and became notorious for his “no assholes” policy, but tries to stay away. real controversy. While not a spring chick, there is a sense that he can still rise higher, and his name is vaguely mentioned in connection with vacancies elsewhere. But the polite Frank seems to be pleased with his lot, and Brentford is definitely delighted with him. Since he replaced Dean Smith in 2018, it’s been a stroke of luck and the feeling of forward movement rarely wanes. Claiming that in the 2022/23 season this could be his biggest achievement: 13th place last season was a great result, and this time it will take a bit of magic to improve.

Ivan Toni had an impressive first season in the Premier League and is expected to lead Brentford’s line once again. Photo: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

transfer coup

Hickey was linked to a number of clubs, including Arsenal, before he signed a four-year deal from Bologna. Turning 20 in June, he has made nearly 50 Serie A appearances since signing with Hearts in 2020 in a high-profile deal that was made more visible by his rejection of an offer from rivals Bayern Munich. “. Hickey scored five goals last season, adding that he is a modern, dynamic attacking full-back who suits the Biz style well. He can operate on either flank and could end up on the right flank, where there were few options last season.

Impact of the World Cup

Four of the Brentford team could be called up to Denmark, although Matthias Jensen and Christian Nørgaard are the only two likely to go at the moment. Plus, the bees got off lightly, and most of the crew can enjoy an early winter break. Saman Goddos should be in Iran’s squad against England, while midfielder Frank Onyeka has every chance of being selected by Nigeria.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

The London Water and Steam Museum, which the bees hope not to run out of this season, is a three-minute walk from the stadium, though be aware that it only opens on weekends. It’s located in an old Victorian aqueduct, and to use a different metaphor, Brentford won’t want too many fans at the end of the campaign.

Hot Selling Shirts

The club’s commercial department will mourn Eriksen’s departure: his arrival shattered their previous records, with demand for shirts bearing his name said to have increased 30-fold, with players from all over the world placing orders. Tony is the leading man in his absence, along with the likes of Jansson and Norgaard. If Lewis-Potter starts off well, then the 12-digit last name letters could put a few more pounds into the Bees’ bank account; However, this season’s chart leader has yet to be revealed.

Careerist

Last winter, Tony was forced into a social recession when a video posted to Twitter showed him saying, “Fuck Brentford.” He apologized, and the case was forgotten, like everything that was put on the air. It could be worse: most Brentford players have a relatively modest following and Tony has 150,000 Instagram fans compared to his top club counterparts. Mee’s new addition has an even more modest yet distinct social media presence, offering a refreshing earthiness.

If Brentford were a Netflix document…

It will require a Danish twist, perhaps with pale lighting, Anglo-Saxon language, and an ominous “Murder”-style soundtrack when things go wrong. If that idea doesn’t work, the angular Brentford Community Stadium is so cutely crammed into the seemingly impossible knot of space outside of the M4 that a design-related theme would surely look good.