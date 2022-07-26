Premier League Preview #3: Will Bournemouth Stay?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 20th (Note: this is not necessarily Ben Fisher’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 2nd place (Championship)

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 1500-1

perspectives

When the gadget computer coughed up this season’s assignments, Bournemouth could be forgiven for feeling a little nauseous. After finishing second in the league last season, he has little time to adjust, having spent his first month with Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as at home with Arsenal. They start at the Vitality Stadium against Aston Villa, repeating their first Premier League game seven years ago, which ended in a narrow defeat.

This time, Bournemouth appear to be banking on players who have been regulars since relegation two years ago, Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cooke and Philip Billing, to come to the fore. How Solanke will fare is one of the biggest questions, given that the last time he was in the top flight, he scored three goals in an 18-month trial after a £17m move from Liverpool. But the striker, now 24, has scored 44 goals in the last two seasons in the second division and will be looking to carry that form into the top table. They lack the number of central defenders, but captain Lloyd Kelly knows how to shine.

01:07 Ready for Premier League 2022-23: Bournemouth – video

It’s easy, especially these days, to get lost in the hysteria of the summer transfer window, especially given Nottingham Forest’s aggressive recruiting campaign, but Bournemouth did a key part of their dig in January with Kiefer Moore, whose ten-year-old Truro City kit back earned him a move to nearby Dorchester Town, signing from Cardiff to provide a new dimension to attack. The arrival of England under-21 defender James Hill, followed by Barcelona at Fleetwood Town, coincided with Bournemouth’s desire to develop youth. Moore scored twice to save a vital point at Swansea in late April, a week before his big victory over Forest to seal the promotion and the striker promises to be a handful for defense.

Manager

Few can wear a cream cardigan or merino wool sweater quite like Scott Parker, and on the pitch the former England midfielder has been equally impressive. Parker has had two promotion cracks and has been successful on both occasions, even though nerves faltered a bit last season as some fans struggled to warm up to the former Fulham manager. Parker is somewhat similar to Eddie Howe; a student of the game, focused on the laser and demanding of his players. At times, his diligent personality portrays a wooden demeanor, a characterization killed by shots. his animated team chat at halftime 45 minutes before the April promotion, in which he asks his players, “Who wants a basketball game? Us or them? Parker, whose son-in-law is former Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, has worked with the same backroom team since his under-18s manager at Tottenham, and his assistant Matt Wells is the grandson of former Welsh striker Cliff. Jones, part of the team that reached the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup.

Scott Parker opts for short sleeves in Portugal and his signature cardigans for the pre-season break. Photograph: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

transfer coup

It was hardly a revolving door, so Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks, both of whom joined the team on free transfers, will have to compete for this award. Central midfielder Rothwell, who joined Oxford in 2016 after 15 years at boyhood club Manchester United where he developed under the age of 21 alongside Dean Henderson and Scott McTominay, is likely the pair’s choice given his impressive performances for Blackburn last season. But Fredericks, who joined the team after leaving West Ham, will compete with Adam Smith and Jack Stacey at right-back.

Impact of the World Cup

Bournemouth are likely to support Wales, with Moore, Chris Mepham and David Brooks looking to join Rob Page’s team. Moore, their country coordinator, and Mepham are absolutely healthy, while Brooks, who hasn’t played since September and returned to group training last month, was turned away after being diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Billing was left out of Denmark’s Euro 2020 squad but came on as a substitute against Austria in June.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Behind the piers and beaches – not at its best in December – Russell-Cotes an art gallery and museum with an extensive collection of Victorian paintings, sculptures and ceramics, as well as world famous Japanese art. If that’s not you, feed the penguins at the Oceanarium or enjoy The beauty and the Beast at the Pavilion Theatre.

Hot Selling Shirts

Jefferson Lerma speaks some English, but the Colombian midfielder has been a big hit with fans since his £25million move from Levante four years ago. However, his basic acumen did not stop him from receiving a fine and suspension for profanity and behavior in December. After being promoted, Lerma held up a T-shirt that read, “Local man got promoted.” Solanke, who arrived in 2019 for £17m, hasn’t always been so popular, but after finding himself in the Championship, fans are looking to take off in the Premier League.

Careerist

Emiliano Marcondes, Parker’s first signing last summer, doesn’t have a dizzying following, but is determined to make it big on and off the pitch. He hopes to help young people from disadvantaged areas access the game and shared on Instagram about visits to academies in Brazil and Uganda, as well as his native Denmark. Not your stereotypical player, Marcondes was among the Danish fans at the Euro 2020 semi-finals, has his own brand of clothing and scooters along the beach for training. Meanwhile, Jordan Zemura has built up a fan club in Zimbabwe since debuting for his country two years ago.

If Bournemouth were a Netflix document…

We are unlikely to see Maxim Demin. The Russian businessman, who became the full owner of the club in 2019, rarely appears at matches due to his deep superstition. “He rarely watches our games because he thinks he’s out of luck,” Howe’s former manager said in 2014. I try to convince him to come, but he prefers not to. It’s his sincere belief that he doesn’t want to curse us.” Steve Fletcher, club legend and now first-team assistant coach, remains the soul and soul of the club, so his gigantic body is sure to be picked up.