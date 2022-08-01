Premier League Preview #12 Will Liverpool thrive without Mane?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 2nd (Note: this is not necessarily Andy Hunter’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 2nd

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 5-2

prospects

There is something unknown at Liverpool this season that is unusual as Jurgen Klopp has started his first full Anfield campaign without Sadio Mane and is looking to a group of young talent led by Darwin Nunez to make up for the undeniable loss of the Senegalese player. However, there is no doubt that Liverpool are the most equipped team to deny Manchester City a hat-trick of Premier League titles.

Dreams of an unprecedented quad fizzled out in the last seven days of last season, providing an extra boost this time around, but Klopp’s team is developing well and Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate are impressive in their debut campaigns. This summer’s deal is signing Nunes before letting Mane go, finally securing the services of Mohamed Salah for another three years and removing any contract distractions in one fell swoop, getting right-back cover for the initial £4m in Calvin Ramsay, and then sell Neko Williams four times. the price is yet another demonstration of the well-managed work at Anfield despite the departure of sporting director Michael Edwards.

01:05 Ready for Premier League 2022-2023: Liverpool – video

The Mane-Roberto Firmino-Salah era has come to an end and given the qualities of the Colombian Diaz and Fabio Carvalho, Klopp has suggested that there may be more flexibility in Liverpool’s attack than the 4-3-3 system that has served him so well. In Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, he has two other young assets ready to take the next step. But Nunez has a significant responsibility. How the 23-year-old adjusts to his first season at Anfield and in the Premier League – especially compared to City’s Erling Haaland – could be a key factor in the title’s fortunes.

Manager

Once Klopp admitted he was rejuvenated by Liverpool football, their four-trophy chasing and last season’s sell-out comeback, Fenway Sports Group lashed out at him. Extending their most important asset until 2026 – with the backing of Klopp’s wife, Ulla Sandrock – was the most sensible move by the Liverpool owners, and also a no-brainer. “This is just the beginning,” Klopp said after an 11-year reign at Anfield in April. “It’s a plan that we’re really, really going for it.” Liverpool did it – won a cup double, reached their third Champions League final in five seasons and missed the title by one point on the final day of a campaign in which they played every possible game – and are rebuilding to go again. longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool ended last season in Paris at a low level, with Sadio Mane (left) moving on. But Liverpool still won two trophies and expects to be formidable again. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

transfer coup

It took Liverpool less than three weeks to get confirmation that Mane wanted to complete a potentially club-record £85m deal for one of the most coveted young strikers in European football, Nunes. He’s been on Klopp’s radar for a while, but seeing the Uruguay international up close when he scored in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool last season convinced the manager to act quickly and on a grand scale. “The power and the mix with technique, the desire, the smart moves, the challenges he gave us – we fell in love with those two games,” Klopp said.

Impact of the World Cup

A major disruption is expected as roughly half of Liverpool’s first team are in the tournament. Consolation for Klopp is the failure of Egypt, Colombia and Scotland to qualify, though Salah, Diaz and Andy Robertson don’t see it that way. Liverpool will resume the season away at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

You could see how strong men and women compete in the most powerful nation in the world an event at the M&S Bank Arena, or N-Dubz for that matter, but many will be outraged that the World Cup is taking place in the midst of the domestic football season.

Hot Selling Shirts

Salah’s status as a global superstar partly explains the delays and complications associated with his latest Liverpool contract. All of that was forgiven and forgotten when he signed a new three-year deal in July that sees the 30-year-old at over £350,000 a week making the 30-year-old the highest-paid player in the club’s history. The costs are justified not only by the popularity and commercial appeal of Salah. The Egypt international has scored a phenomenal 156 goals in 254 appearances for Liverpool and is keeping fit to maintain this record throughout his long-awaited contract.

Careerist

#SalahStays unsurprisingly proved to be one of the most popular hashtags on Liverpool’s social media this summer, with the striker’s 52 million Instagram followers accepting the news of his contract extension. The two TikTok videos announcing the deal have amassed more than 10 million views in total. The more leftist candidate in every sense is Calvin Harris. The superstar DJ threw a party on the Liverpool team bus during the homecoming parade in the city the day after the Champions League final. A video of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson singing along to Harris’ One Kiss Is All It Takes has garnered 24 million views on TikTok.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

If Liverpool were a Netflix document

Then Jurgen Klopp will immediately walk out the door. “If the LFC releases a video of me in this situation, then I will leave the club,” he said after RB Salzburg shared footage of former manager Jesse Marsh giving an impassioned halftime speech at Anfield in 2019 . True to his word, Klopp is believed to have blocked plans for the Liverpool version of All or Nothing. Perhaps he remembered the clumsy Creature: Liverpool.

This article was amended on August 1, 2022. Luis Diaz is Colombian, not Uruguayan as stated in the earlier version.