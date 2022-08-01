Premier League Preview #11 Can Leicester bounce back?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 9th (Note: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

After a difficult last year’s season ended in eighth place, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a contender for Europe or continue to revert to the carefree comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, just over a year ago – with almost the same squad and coach – they missed out on the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day of the 2020-21 season.

Injuries have hurt them in the past year – key players like Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Johnny Evans and Ricardo Pereira were among those who missed most of the season – and while there hasn’t been a summer addition yet, the Foxes are fully fit. can hurt any team, as Liverpool found out after Christmas.

However, disappointment creeps in. Leicester were knocked out of the Europa League in the group stage and, despite being FA Cup winners, were completely beaten by East Midlands neighbors Nottingham Forest in the fourth round, losing 4–1. The Europa Conference League advanced to the semi-finals where they were defeated by eventual winners Roma, some consolation for Brendan Rodgers, who found himself under pressure as Leicester’s season dried up.

The credibility of James Maddison is great. Nobody on the team comes close to the 30 direct goals (18 goals, 12 assists) that No. 10 has scored for City in all competitions, while it will be interesting to see if Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to progress after his great breakout season.

Manager

The debate over whether Brendan Rodgers is an elite has been raging ever since he played at Anfield. He certainly improved his people management skills after Liverpool’s Envelope-gate where he sealed three names he thought would let him down. On the contrary, this Leicester squad seems relatively tight-knit, but the squad was certainly troubled by rumors of Rodgers linking to Manchester United at the end of 2021 – a distraction that continued even after Ralph Rangnick was named interim at Old Trafford. “.

A top six finish seems unlikely, but if another disappointing season unfolds, it won’t be a surprise if Rodgers retires after three and a half years at the helm. He spoke of his frustration at the lack of funds for translation: “My honest opinion is that [the squad] will not be at the level that I would like,” but says that “really respects the club, so I’m not at war with him.”

Wesley Fofana missed most of last season with a broken leg and having a fullback will be a big help for Brendan Rodgers. Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC/Getty Images

transfer coup

Leicester City are the only club in Europe’s top five major leagues not yet to sign a summer deal. They have the first squad capable of challenging Europe but lack the depth of a squad like their rivals. “We have to do some things before we can bring in players,” Rodgers admitted, “but hopefully we can improve the squad.” Much hinges on the future of Youri Tielemans and Maddison (who was made a £40m offer by Newcastle last week), while Luke Thomas, Wesley Fofana and even Kasper Schmeichel have been linked with departures. Having let go of Charles De Quetelaer (destined for Milan) and Kim Min Jae (signed for Napoli), City could still move on to Monaco’s Sofiane Diop.

Impact of the World Cup

The fact that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup is a big plus for Rodgers as both Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho intend to stay at Leicester for the duration of the tournament. The England contingent is interesting: as many as four players – James Justin, Thomas, Harvey Barnes and Maddison – could be called up, but the more likely scenario is that none of them will be called up as Jamie Vardy retired from international football.

