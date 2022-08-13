Sports FOOTBALL Premier League players on loan to Serie A clubs SportsFOOTBALL Premier League players on loan to Serie A clubs By printveela editor - August 13, 2022 4 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp one.Pablo Mari was the latest player to leave Arsenal this summer on loan to Monza. Mari spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese, scoring twice. But against which clubs? Bologna and Inter Fiorentina and Spezia Salernitana and Empoli Sassuolo and Naples Show 2.José Mourinho described Andriy Shevchenko’s arrival at Chelsea in 2006 as “the day the dream became reality”. Two years later, after a disappointing spell in London, Shevchenko returned to Milan on loan. How many Serie A goals did he score that season? Three Five 26 Nobody Show 3.In the mid-2000s, Chelsea had a habit of sending losers to Italy. Hernan Crespo was sent to Milan for the 2004/05 season and eventually went all the way to the Champions League final. He scored twice for Milan as they took a 3-0 lead before Liverpool head-dressed every comeback and won on penalties. Who scored Milan’s second goal in the final? Jaap Stam Kaka Paolo Maldini Andriy Shevchenko Show four.After returning to Chelsea and winning the Premier League in 2006, Crespo returned to Serie A, initially on loan from Inter. In Crespo’s first season in Italy, Roberto Mancini’s side won the league with a then-record 97 points. They only lost one game in Serie A all season – to which club? Udinese Roma Lazio Milan Show 5.A regular during Jacques Santini’s short reign at Spurs, Reto Ziegler eventually fell out of favor under Martin Yol and left, initially on loan, to Sampdoria in 2007. However, he played in Yola’s first game in charge: a 5–4 defeat. to Arsenal at White Hart Lane, in which Ziegler scored Spurs’ final goal with a crossover. Which side scored? Jermain Defoe Nureddin Naibet Frederic Kanute Ledley King Show 6.Which former Manchester United player, who went on loan to Fiorentina in 2014 before leaving Old Trafford the following year, was so hard to manage that former manager Mick Clegg said Alex Ferguson wanted to hit him stick? Raphael Fabio Baby Anderson Show 7.Like Shevchenko seven years ago, Mario Balotelli had an unfortunate return to Milan on loan in 2015 amid an equally bad Premier League run with Liverpool. Balotelli scored one league goal that season. Who has been Milan’s top scorer since 18? Charles Bacca Keisuke Honda M’Baye Niang Kevin-Prince Boateng Show eight.Arsenal loaned Wojciech Szczesny to Roma in 2015 shortly after he was caught smoking in the shower following an admittedly disheartening 2-0 loss to Southampton. Which of the future goalkeepers who won the Premier League was Szczesna’s second-in-command during his second season at the Olympic Stadium? Ederson Alisson Asmir Begovic Claudio Bravo Show 9.In a less successful goalkeeping adventure, Joe Hart joined Torino on loan from Manchester City in 2016. His time in Italy is mostly remembered for high-profile errors, but how many shutouts has he kept in 36 league games? One 12 Three Five Show ten.After a bad spell at Manchester United, moving to Inter in 2019, Alexis Sanchez scored a goal – and was sent off – as they beat Sampdoria 3-1 in his third match. Thus ended a goalless streak of 14 games at club level. Who did he last score against? Arsenal Newcastle Manchester Liverpool Show Premier League players on loan to Serie A clubs one.Pablo Mari was the latest player to leave Arsenal this summer on loan to Monza. Mari spent...Read more An Oklahoma man has been charged with the murder-suicide of his 3 children in an ongoing domestic dispute, police said. off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 12 Here are...Read more 