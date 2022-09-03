Premier League looks unstoppable after €2.25bn frenzy

Rremember the pandemic? Do you remember when we thought that nothing would ever be the same again? Remember when we thought the damage done to football’s finances was so severe that transfer fees might never be recovered? We were partly right. Premier League clubs have spent €2.25bn (£1.94bn) this summer, more than La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined.

The net spending is even more remarkable: €1.35bn for Premier League clubs, La Liga comes in second at €52.44m (and that’s just because of Barcelona’s luxury).

Nottingham Forest have spent more than all the league and Brazilian clubs combined. And despite all the worries about whether their new roster can merge, it may be the only way for the promoted club to compete. What is the alternative? Who wants to be Bournemouth, despised for spending a meager €27m, which is the same as the entire Greek league?

On the one hand, of course, all this is very exciting. We will see the likes of Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Casemiro in the Premier League. Every day we get a dopamine rush from our clubs signing players for 20, 50, 100 million euros.

The great transfer mill is at work, one of those rare occurrences that everyone seems to benefit from: players who improve their conditions; agents who take a piece; directors who can flaunt after they get a star, or brag about themselves for catching a perspective so deftly; marketers who can build new campaigns around new blood; fans who may dream that this will finally be the last piece of the puzzle; journalists who filter rumors, analyze where a new player will fit, and rant about what it all means in columns like this one.

Neko Williams (left) vs Everton’s Tom Davies. Williams is one of many new additions to Nottingham Forest. Photograph: Simon Stackpool/Offside/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that there is now a subculture that is more passionate about work. mercado than in the real game. But it can’t be healthy.

It can’t be good for English football that the gulf between the Premier League and the Championship is so wide that, according to the Forest Approach, it could be the least bad possible. How can it be that the only viable owners of Premier League clubs are hedge funds, public investment funds, sheikhs, oligarchs and tax exiles? How did we end up in a position where two healthy brave underdogs are professional players?

It can’t be good for a global game if most of the wealth, and therefore talent, ends up in one country. While the pandemic has hit the finances of continental clubs, the Premier League, isolated by its huge broadcast deal and the fact that many of its owners are not dependent on ticket receipts or commercial income, which depends on the presence of spectators in the stadium. consolidated its already dominant position.

The devastation suffered by the Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, Belgium, Scandinavia and the leagues of Central and Eastern Europe is now happening to Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The superclubs, bolstered by history and fan bases around the world, may continue to thrive, but the biggest obstacle to the Premier League’s search for top talent is the Home Office and its cryptic work permit regulations.

And perhaps there’s something particularly nasty about spending, given the overall economic picture. As energy prices rise, threatening millions of people with fuel poverty and potentially bankrupting tens of thousands of businesses (including minor-league football clubs, for which floodlights may soon become an unsustainable expense), the idea that 100 million euros could be spent on Anthony (or 5 million euros on Calvin Ramsay, for that matter) is starting to sound almost obnoxious.

It’s not a matter of intrinsic value. It’s not some moral panic that even fairly mediocre players make more in a week than a nurse or teacher makes in a year.

Rather, it is about the economic structure, and in this respect the two issues – energy prices and Premier League transfer fees – are linked.