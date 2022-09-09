Premier League games postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, canceling high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.

England’s top soccer clubs held a meeting on Friday and said they “want to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and uninterrupted service to our country”.

“This is a very sad time not only for the country but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, adding: “We join all those who mourn her passing.”

The English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — also canceled their games scheduled for the weekend.

The British government said it was up to individual sporting bodies to decide whether matches should go ahead following the Queen’s death on Thursday at the age of 96.

British sport is essentially closed on Friday, but will be up and running by Saturday.

The BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European Tour, was paused at the end of the first round on Thursday after the announcement of Rani’s death – with 30 players still on the course – and there will be no play on Friday.

“We hope to be able to resume at some stage over the weekend,” the tour said in a statement on Friday, adding that it had reviewed “protocol guidance from Buckingham Palace” while also complying with decisions taken by other sporting events in Britain.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has already announced that the third and deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Oval will not be played on Friday. There was no immediate update on whether play would resume over the weekend.

Other events include the Cycling Tour of Britain, which canceled the final two stages of the race scheduled for the weekend, and the third day of the St Leger Festival of Horse Racing in Doncaster. The St Leger, one of British racing’s classics, will now be held on Sunday, organizers said on Friday.

Horse racing was the Queen’s favorite sport.

Soccer matches in the English Football League – three leagues below the Premier League – and the Scottish Lower League due to take place on Friday have already been postponed, while matches in Northern Ireland over the weekend have also been cancelled.

Further updates on the Premier League’s fixtures will be provided “in due course” as the mourning period begins in Britain.

Organizations have to weigh factors such as whether organizing matches will use up police resources, broadcasters’ desire and public mood.

The postponed matches are unlikely to fit into the schedule of this World Cup-affected season.

Sports organizations “may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of a state funeral,” the government said.

A state funeral date has not been set.