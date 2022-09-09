type here...
Premier League clubs focus on empty weekend logistics
Premier League clubs focus on empty weekend logistics

By printveela editor

On Friday, Premier League clubs were forced to decide whether to pay compensation to temporary workers waiting to be paid at their stadiums over the next three days as they began donating groceries bought for postponed home matches.

The Guardian has established that Manchester City will pay all of their temporary staff – more than 1,000 – and that Fulham will pay random matchday staff they hire directly. Of the other clubs that have responded, Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Liverpool and Arsenal have said they will not make payments now because temporary staff will be paid when those canceled games are played.

Liverpool are believed to be in a very small minority of clubs in the league that have all of their temporary staff – more than 2,000 – on contract directly with the club. Most clubs outsource catering and stewarding to outside companies and don’t have many casual staff.

A number of clubs have said they are donating food to those in need after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday prompted the decision to postpone the games. Liverpool said they donated 30 carts of sandwiches on Friday morning and that the extra food will be donated to local community initiatives, including the homeless charity and Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

Leeds said they would donate the surplus food to a club supporter’s fund, which would donate it to a food bank. Arsenal’s catering contractors plan to keep as much food in freezers as possible, with Europa League matches scheduled for Thursday, but everything else will be turned over to local projects.

Crystal Palace said it had donated groceries, including 100kg of fruits and vegetables, to a food bank and food charity. It is understood that the city will donate any perishable food to local communities and food banks.

The English Football League, like the Premier League, said it gave each club the right to decide whether to pay random workers who were supposed to be in their stadiums on Friday or Saturday.

