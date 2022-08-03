Premier League captains will choose players to kneel for maximum impact this season

Premier League soccer players will stop kneeling before every game this season and instead limit the number of times they use the gesture. The decision to selectively kneel came from the Premier League captains and not the league itself.

“We have decided to choose important moments during the season to kneel to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and by doing so we continue to show solidarity for a common cause,” the Premier League captains said. The announcement is Wednesday. “We are firmly committed to eradicating racial discrimination and bringing about an inclusive society with dignity and equal opportunity for all.”

Players can kneel during the opening game of the season at the weekend until Friday, the two-week match rounds dedicated to racism awareness in October and March, Boxing Day, on the final day of the season and cup finals before the FA Cup and EFL.

Premier League captains consulted with other players on the decision and concluded that taking a lower knee would have a greater impact. Black players like Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, who stopped kneeling in early 2021 said in a statement Protesting after the opening whistle “became part of the pre-match routine” and players are still being abused.

Premier League players kneeling inspired by Colin Kaepernick and other American players’ protests during the national anthem. Silent protest became more prevalent during the global Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the league met with the players last week to approve any option they decide on.

“Kneeling has become part of the pre-match ritual for two years now,” Masters told BBC Sport Tuesday is the day. “The players are afraid it will lose power and speed and we will see that happen in a different format.”