Premier League 2022-23 Preview #10: Leeds

perspectives

At Elland Road, they hope the only way is to survive the final day of last season. They may have lost two of their best players in Calvin Phillips and Rafinha, but the money was wisely reinvested in a new team. Providing more depth to a team that was struggling to cope with injuries was the focus of the summer because another season of square pegs in round holes when things go bad is unlikely to end well.

The outgoing teams look better prepared for the Premier League than the ones they replaced, so the club that finished 17th last time needs to improve. The big names are coming from overseas and it may take time for them to settle in the Premier League. How quickly they adapt in England will determine how the season goes for Leeds. This is a new start for the team after the last few months of the campaign under great pressure had a psychological impact.

The returns will form an intense high-pressing style because Jesse Marsh wants to play the 4-2-2-2 formation he developed during his years at Red Bull. There were glimpses of this in the pre-season when the players were getting used to the level of aggression required of their head coach. Improving their form at home will be critical – they have won once in their last nine matches at Elland Road and a repeat of the game would have fans worried.

Manager

Supporting Leeds was an impressive feat, given that he inherited a paper-thin team from Marcelo Bielsa. This summer, he made his mark on a team that needed a facelift, no matter who was in charge. His predecessor deflected a number of goals in January, leaving the injury-plagued team struggling to survive. Those who know and worked with Marsh speak of a very smart person who knows football inside and out. Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are well known to the coach and jump at the opportunity to work with him again as a token of the loyalty he receives from his players. Although Leeds remain afloat, they have yet to gain popularity among the fans, but a good start to the campaign will quickly turn the tide. Last season it was about survival at all costs, now he can finally put his plan into action for the long term.

Jesse Marsh watching Leeds’ friendly against Blackpool in early July. Photo: Simon Davis/ProSports/Shutterstock

transfer coup

Louis Sinisterra. The estimated £100m Leeds made from the sales of Phillips and Raphinha was wisely invested in players with potential. At 23, the Colombian winger has already shown what he can do in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. He recovered from a serious knee injury in 2020 and has been an integral part of the team that reached the final of the Europa Conference League last season. Full-backs will be afraid of his speed and ability to beat players one-on-one – it depends on him if he shows this on a consistent basis.

Impact of the World Cup

Americans Aaronson and Adams will meet among others with England in Qatar. Daniel James will be in the Wales squad, while Spanish duo Diego Llorente and Rodrigo are looking forward to challenges if they start the season well. Also, the Thorp Arch car park can get quite full during the month.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

The Leeds defenders who remained in England could try to draw inspiration from the Royal Armories Museum. Three thousand years of history, when it comes to armor and weapons, are dedicated to the museum. Liam Cooper could use a mace.

Hot Selling Shirts

Hometown hero Phillips and the magical Rafinha are gone, which means a new favorite is needed in West Yorkshire. Patrick Bamford is loved by the Elland Road fans and will be looking forward to his return after missing most of last season with an injury, which is the main reason they struggle for goals. Bringing back your nine will be a big boost for the fans and Marsh because finding someone to score enough goals to keep a team in the Premier League is no small feat.

Careerist

PR oriented social media accounts are very popular in Elland Road. Poland international Mateusz Klich stands out somewhat by showing a bit of personality in his products, even creating a mini-documentary of himself amidst photos of his vacations, days on the golf course, and family meals, which is a little more satisfying than the images. dejected football players with the slogan “We go again”. He welcomed New Year 2021 with a bottle of champagne and a pair of glasses and looks slightly intimidating in his pose.

If Leeds were a Netflix document…

I’m sure some smart alec will be desperate to make a documentary to see if Jesse Marsh is Ted Lasso in real life. It would take a lot of deleted scenes where the director is insulted for making up ridiculous situations in a desperate attempt to show that Americans have little understanding of football. Oh, what larfs one could have.