Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV passenger received another fine

Enlarge this image toggle signature L. M. Otero / AP

Brandi Botton, the Texas woman who said she qualifies for the HOV lane because her fetus counts as a second passenger, is back in business.

In July, the Plano citizen, 32, was issued a second traffic ticket for driving alone in a high-traffic lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman for the Dallas District Attorney’s office, told NPR.

“About a month after the first fine, she was pulled over and fined again,” Crouch said, adding that “the current case is pending.”

The original story of Botton attracted international attention.

After she was questioned by Dallas County sheriff’s deputies for driving alone, Bottone pointed to her belly and told cops, “My girl is right here,” she said. Dallas Morning News. By that logic, she said, she did not violate the law that requires a car to have at least two passengers in an HOV lane.

At the time, she was not “trying to make a political statement,” she said. But when the deputies looked at her blankly, she felt the need to give them some context.

After the overturning of the decision of the US Supreme Court Rowe vs. Wade, and under Texas abortion laws, all abortions are prohibited except in circumstances where the birth of a child threatens the life of the mother. And under state fetal homicide laws, a fetus counts as a person in determining whether a crime has been committed.

“You understand, with all that’s going on, it’s is baby and she is 34 weeks old,” she told deputies.

The judge agreed with her, and the June ticket was rejected.

It is unclear whether a second violation will also be ruled out. But it may be some time before Botton can use it again. Crouch told NPR that after this latest incident, Bottone gave birth.