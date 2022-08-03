New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On Monday, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa posted a group family photo on Instagram, including his children Brayden and Taylor, who shared Ex-wife Christina Hawke, But his current, pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young, is missing from the photo.

In the photo’s caption, Tarek wrote, “Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea.”

“Having a blast staying at the villa with my family and our kids. Experiences like these can’t be shared without your family or close friends. So if you need El Moussa Farm, we’re here :). Missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctor’s orders come first!” He wrote

His wife responded in the comments, “Missing my family,” followed by four hearts. “Love you so much baby” she continued.

A spokesman for Young said the people Out of caution, she decided to skip family vacations to reduce her risk of contracting the Zika virus and food poisoning.

Young also told PEOPLE that her doctor “isn’t worth getting sick over. Chances are you’ll get away with it, you should. The inevitable exposures are different.”

Both underwent IVF treatments, but Young announced on her Instagram that she had achieved a natural pregnancy.

El Moussa starred in it HGTV Show “Flip or Flop” For ten seasons with his ex-wife Hawk. He will star in the new show “The Flipping El Moussas,” which will also star Young. The show will release in 2023.

Young and El Moussa remarried in October 2021 They are expecting a baby boy in 2023. It was her first child and his third.