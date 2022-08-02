Pregnant? Georgia says fetus counts as a dependent in your taxes

Enlarge this image switch title Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty

Georgian pregnant women can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns.

Georgia Department of Revenue new guide released this week, it was determined that the agency “recognizes any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat … as eligible for the Georgia personal income tax exemption.”

A person who is pregnant at least the sixth week between July 20 and December 31, 2022 or later may list the fetus as The agency said the dependent on their tax returns starting next year. Georgia taxpayers can claim an exemption of $3,000 per dependent.

This policy change follows a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Rowe vs. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion. After that, on July 20, an appeals court ruled that Georgia’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy could become law.

Taxpayers will be required to submit appropriate medical records or other supporting documentation to the department to prove their registration.

The “fetal personality law” is the idea that a fetus is a person, endowed with all constitutional rights from the moment of fertilization. Both Georgia as well as Arizona established this in their abortion laws, but the Arizona law was challenged in court.

This shift in tax policy has far wider implications “from taxes and inheritance rights to education and population counts,” says Elizabeth Nash, Guttmacher Institute’s chief policy officer for government affairs.

For now, the policy change only applies to state tax returns. This state law does not affect federal taxes, says Alex Raskolnikov, professor of tax law at Columbia Law School.

“A state (like Georgia) cannot dictate federal law. The Georgia decision will not affect the IRS or the Internal Revenue Code,” he says.

Early critics point out that this government policy may raise questions for those who miscarry later in pregnancy.

Lauren Groh-Vargo, campaign manager for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, tweeted: “So what happens when you claim your fetus is dependent and then you have a miscarriage later in pregnancy, are you being prosecuted for both tax fraud and illegal abortion?”

Georgia’s abortion law allows exceptions for stillbirths, miscarriages, and ectopic pregnancies (which can be fatal).