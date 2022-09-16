type here...
FOOTBALL Predicted Lineups for the Weekend
By printveela editor

Wolves vs Manchester City

Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location Molinet Last season Wolves 1:5 Manchester City

referee Anthony Taylor This season G5 Y17 R2 3.80 cards/game

Chances H 9-1 A 1-3 H 5-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Wolves

Subscriptions from Sarkic, Sondergaard, Campbell, Smith, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, Bee Traore, Hwang, A Traore, Guedes, Semedo

Doubtful Costa (sport fitness)

injured Chiquinho (knee, April), Jimenez (athletic training, unknown), Kalajdzic (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y12R0

The form LDDDW

Top scorer Podens 2

Manchester

Subscriptions from Moreno, Carson, Palmer, Alvarez, Wilson-Ebrand, Lewis, Phillips, Grealish, Akanji, Mahrez, Walker

Doubtful Walker (sport fitness)

injured Laporte (knee, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y4R0

The form WWWWD

Top scorer Haaland 10

Newcastle – Bournemouth

Saturday 3pm Location St. James Park Last season n/a

Referee Craig Pawson This season G4 Y19 R0 4.75 cards/game

Chances C 1-2 A 7-1 N 4-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Newcastle

Subscriptions from Carius, Murphy, Burn, Dammett, Lascelles, Longstaff, Frazier, Wilson, Wood, Anderson, Manchillo, Ritchie

Doubtful Wilson (thigh), Saint-Maximin (thigh), Guimarães (thigh)

injured Shelvy (thigh, Nov), Darlow (ankle, Nov), Kraft (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y12 R1

The form WDDDLD

Top scorer Wilson 2

Bournemouth

Subscriptions from Travers, Fredericks, Stevens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony, Bevan, Dennis, Stanislas

Doubtful Stanislas (groin)

injured Rothwell (thigh, Oct), Pearson (knee, Oct), Brooks (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y12R0

The form WLLLDW

top scorers Anthony, Billing, Lerma, Moore, Solanke 1

Tottenham – Leicester

Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Last season Tottenham 3-1 Leicester

Referee Simon Hooper This season G4 Y12 R0 3.00 cards/game

Chances W 4-9 A 6-1 D 7-2

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Tottenham

Subscriptions from Forster, Austin, Doherty, Spence, Emerson, Sanchez, Davis, Tanganga, Bissum, Skipp, Sarr, Gil, Son

Doubtful Nobody

injured Lucas (cub, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y14R0

The form VDVVDV

Top scorer Kane 5

Leicester

Subscriptions from Iversen, Smithies, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyunku, Mendy, Brant, Sumare, Bribuk, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka, Praet

Doubtful Pret (leg)

injured Pereira (Achilles, February), Bertrand (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form DLLL

Top scorer Maddison 2

Brentford vs Arsenal

Sunday noon Sky Sports PL/Main Event Location Brentford Community Stadium Last season Brentford 2-0 Arsenal

referee David Kut This season G2 Y5 R0 2.50 cards/game

Chances H 7-2 A 4-5 H 3-1

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

brentford

Subscriptions from Strakosha, Rorslev, Ayer, Hood, Sorensen, Kanos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Vissa, Goddos

Doubtful hamstring

injured Nørgaard (Achilles, October), Pinnock (knee, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y8R0

The form DULLDV

Top scorer Tony 5

Arsenal

Subscriptions from Turner, Hein, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Smith, Partey

Doubtful Party (thigh)

injured Nelson (thigh, Oct), Zinchenko (caviar, Oct), Elneni (thigh, Jan), Smith Roe (groin, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y11R0

The form VVVVVL

top scorers Jesus, Martinelli, Odegaard 3

Everton – West Ham

Sunday 14:15 Sky Sports Premier League Location Goodison Park Last season Everton 0-1 West Ham

Referee Michael Oliver This season G5 Y16 R0 3.20 cards/game

Chances P 2-1 A 6-4 N 9-4

Likely starters are in bold, contenders are in light

Everton

Subscriptions from Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Vinegar, Allan, Garner, Davis, Rondon, Welch, Mills, Gouye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Doukure

Doubtful Calvert-Lewin (knee), Doucouré (hamstring)

injured Mina (ankle, October), Pickford (thigh, October), Godfrey (leg, December), Townsend (knee, January), Holgate (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y14R0

The form LLDDD

Top scorer Gordon 2

West Ham

Subscriptions from Areola, Randolph, Cresswell, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby, Forson, Potts, Baptiste, Benrahma

Doubtful Nobody

injured Agerd (ankle, October), Johnson (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form LLLWDL

top scorers Antonio, Fornals, Soucek 1

