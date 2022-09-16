Predicted Lineups for the Weekend

Wolves vs Manchester City
Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location Molinet Last season Wolves 1:5 Manchester City
referee Anthony Taylor This season G5 Y17 R2 3.80 cards/game
Chances H 9-1 A 1-3 H 5-1
Wolves
Subscriptions from Sarkic, Sondergaard, Campbell, Smith, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, Bee Traore, Hwang, A Traore, Guedes, Semedo
Doubtful Costa (sport fitness)
injured Chiquinho (knee, April), Jimenez (athletic training, unknown), Kalajdzic (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y12R0
The form LDDDW
Top scorer Podens 2
Manchester
Subscriptions from Moreno, Carson, Palmer, Alvarez, Wilson-Ebrand, Lewis, Phillips, Grealish, Akanji, Mahrez, Walker
Doubtful Walker (sport fitness)
injured Laporte (knee, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y4R0
The form WWWWD
Top scorer Haaland 10
Newcastle – Bournemouth
Saturday 3pm Location St. James Park Last season n/a
Referee Craig Pawson This season G4 Y19 R0 4.75 cards/game
Chances C 1-2 A 7-1 N 4-1
Newcastle
Subscriptions from Carius, Murphy, Burn, Dammett, Lascelles, Longstaff, Frazier, Wilson, Wood, Anderson, Manchillo, Ritchie
Doubtful Wilson (thigh), Saint-Maximin (thigh), Guimarães (thigh)
injured Shelvy (thigh, Nov), Darlow (ankle, Nov), Kraft (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y12 R1
The form WDDDLD
Top scorer Wilson 2
Bournemouth
Subscriptions from Travers, Fredericks, Stevens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony, Bevan, Dennis, Stanislas
Doubtful Stanislas (groin)
injured Rothwell (thigh, Oct), Pearson (knee, Oct), Brooks (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y12R0
The form WLLLDW
top scorers Anthony, Billing, Lerma, Moore, Solanke 1
Tottenham – Leicester
Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Last season Tottenham 3-1 Leicester
Referee Simon Hooper This season G4 Y12 R0 3.00 cards/game
Chances W 4-9 A 6-1 D 7-2
Tottenham
Subscriptions from Forster, Austin, Doherty, Spence, Emerson, Sanchez, Davis, Tanganga, Bissum, Skipp, Sarr, Gil, Son
Doubtful Nobody
injured Lucas (cub, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y14R0
The form VDVVDV
Top scorer Kane 5
Leicester
Subscriptions from Iversen, Smithies, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyunku, Mendy, Brant, Sumare, Bribuk, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka, Praet
Doubtful Pret (leg)
injured Pereira (Achilles, February), Bertrand (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form DLLL
Top scorer Maddison 2
Brentford vs Arsenal
Sunday noon Sky Sports PL/Main Event Location Brentford Community Stadium Last season Brentford 2-0 Arsenal
referee David Kut This season G2 Y5 R0 2.50 cards/game
Chances H 7-2 A 4-5 H 3-1
brentford
Subscriptions from Strakosha, Rorslev, Ayer, Hood, Sorensen, Kanos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Vissa, Goddos
Doubtful hamstring
injured Nørgaard (Achilles, October), Pinnock (knee, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y8R0
The form DULLDV
Top scorer Tony 5
Arsenal
Subscriptions from Turner, Hein, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Smith, Partey
Doubtful Party (thigh)
injured Nelson (thigh, Oct), Zinchenko (caviar, Oct), Elneni (thigh, Jan), Smith Roe (groin, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y11R0
The form VVVVVL
top scorers Jesus, Martinelli, Odegaard 3
Everton – West Ham
Sunday 14:15 Sky Sports Premier League Location Goodison Park Last season Everton 0-1 West Ham
Referee Michael Oliver This season G5 Y16 R0 3.20 cards/game
Chances P 2-1 A 6-4 N 9-4
Everton
Subscriptions from Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Vinegar, Allan, Garner, Davis, Rondon, Welch, Mills, Gouye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Doukure
Doubtful Calvert-Lewin (knee), Doucouré (hamstring)
injured Mina (ankle, October), Pickford (thigh, October), Godfrey (leg, December), Townsend (knee, January), Holgate (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y14R0
The form LLDDD
Top scorer Gordon 2
West Ham
Subscriptions from Areola, Randolph, Cresswell, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Dawson, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby, Forson, Potts, Baptiste, Benrahma
Doubtful Nobody
injured Agerd (ankle, October), Johnson (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form LLLWDL
top scorers Antonio, Fornals, Soucek 1