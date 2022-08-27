New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden’s student loan package is now estimated to cost taxpayers $500 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Many ranking Democrats applauded Biden’s executive action, but few of them long ago disagreed that the president lacked the authority to take such sweeping action without congressional authority.

In July 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of the press, “People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel the debt. He doesn’t. He can postpone. He can delay. But he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was repeatedly asked from the briefing room podium and in other media interviews about Biden’s delay in acting on student loan cancellation, he suggested he was waiting for Congress to “send him a bill.” Congressional action is necessary for the president to act.

Biden cast doubt on his Oval Office authority over student loan loan handouts when asked about his plans at a 2021 CNN town hall.

“At this time of financial distress and stress, I think we should eliminate the interest on the accumulated debt,” the president said.

And, secondly, I am willing to waive the $10,000 debt, but not the $50,000… because I feel I have no authority to do it by signing with a pen.”

Since Wednesday’s announcement, the White House has been under heavy scrutiny for Biden’s sweeping executive action without congressional approval. Legal experts said Biden is stretching the workings of a post-9/11 law that authorized the executive branch to ensure that military members serving in Iraq and Afghanistan during a declared national emergency are not penalized for late or absent federal student attendance. Loan payments.

The perceived political calculation of the president-decreed student loan handout could ultimately cost the Biden White House in court, as some experts say the legal basis is too flimsy to hold up in the Supreme Court.