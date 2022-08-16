Power struggle in Iraq escalates as protesters blockade parliament

“Americans sort of hoped that sectarian and more politically oriented alliances would emerge between political factions, but sectarian and ethnic divisions won out,” Mr. Ford said. “Instead, we have squabbles between and within sectarian and ethnic communities about how to divide Iraq’s oil money.”

About 85 percent of the Iraqi government is financed by oil revenues, according to the World Bank. And under the current political system, every major political faction in parliament gets control of at least one government ministry, and with it patronage positions, and the ability to withdraw money and pocket kickbacks.

Because politicians have focused more on their own power than on national interests, it has become easier for Iran to convince a number of Sunni, Kurdish and Shiite leaders to support the policies that matter most to it; cross-border movement of Iranian weapons, people and goods.

The crisis now engulfing Iraq pits Mr. Sadr and his predominantly Shiite supporters against a coalition of Shiite parties with Iranian-linked militias in a bitter power struggle. The interim government, fearful of violence, is reluctant to break Mr. Sadr’s blockade, allowing him to hold the country hostage to a broad list of demands: the dissolution of parliament, new elections, and changes to the electoral law and possibly the constitution.

“It looks like a peaceful coup d’état, a peaceful revolution,” said Mahmoud Othman, a former member of parliament not affiliated with any political party, of the sadists’ blockade of parliament. “I say “peaceful” because his followers have no weapons. Sadr is stronger than a weapon. Now he is a strong man on the street and he is imposing his will on others.”