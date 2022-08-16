Power struggle in Iraq escalates as protesters blockade parliament

BAGHDAD. For the past 10 months, Iraqi political leaders have tried unsuccessfully to form a government, as their country sank deeper and deeper into political paralysis in the face of growing drought, devastating corruption and crumbling infrastructure.
Then in June those talks broke down. And now there is a power struggle as Iraq’s major political factions vie for supremacy.
The powerful Shia Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in parliament, broke off negotiations in desperation and then urged his followers to take to the streets to get what they want. Heeding his call, they pitched a tent city that blocked access to parliament for more than two weeks to prevent any government from being elected.
This is not the first time Mr. al-Sadr has used the threat of violence to get his way politically. He led an armed Shiite uprising against the US occupation of Iraq from 2003-2009, and US officials say they are now worried that Iraq could once again plunge into violence and instability.
Equally worrisome is that, despite years of American efforts to turn Iraq into an alternative Shiite center of power that will be more Western-oriented than Iran. Sadr and his Shiite political rivals advocate a political system that would give more power to religious clerics, modeled on an Iranian-style theocracy.
“We are seeing the beginning of the end of the American-backed political order in Iraq,” said Robert Ford, a former US diplomat in Iraq and now a fellow at Yale University and the Middle East Institute.
For decades, Iraq has wobbled from crisis to crisis, and the cycle shows no signs of abating. The US invasion in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein was followed by a civil war and then the takeover of large parts of the country by the Islamic State.
As a result, Iraq, despite huge oil reserves, is still mired in political chaos with a sluggish economy that has left its unemployed youth vulnerable to extremist recruiters and investors suspicious. At the same time, the Gulf states, led by the United Arab Emirates, normalized relations with Israel and moved forward politically and economically to become the new center of gravity for the Middle East.
And the American vision of Iraq’s future seems to be slipping farther and farther away.
When President George W. Bush invaded the country in 2003, his government tried to encourage Iraqi political leaders to create a representative system that would more fairly share power among the country’s three main groups – the Shiite majority, as well as Sunni Muslims and Kurdish minorities.
“Americans sort of hoped that sectarian and more politically oriented alliances would emerge between political factions, but sectarian and ethnic divisions won out,” Mr. Ford said. “Instead, we have squabbles between and within sectarian and ethnic communities about how to divide Iraq’s oil money.”
About 85 percent of the Iraqi government is financed by oil revenues, according to the World Bank. And under the current political system, every major political faction in parliament gets control of at least one government ministry, and with it patronage positions, and the ability to withdraw money and pocket kickbacks.
Because politicians have focused more on their own power than on national interests, it has become easier for Iran to convince a number of Sunni, Kurdish and Shiite leaders to support the policies that matter most to it; cross-border movement of Iranian weapons, people and goods.
The crisis now engulfing Iraq pits Mr. Sadr and his predominantly Shiite supporters against a coalition of Shiite parties with Iranian-linked militias in a bitter power struggle. The interim government, fearful of violence, is reluctant to break Mr. Sadr’s blockade, allowing him to hold the country hostage to a broad list of demands: the dissolution of parliament, new elections, and changes to the electoral law and possibly the constitution.
“It looks like a peaceful coup d’état, a peaceful revolution,” said Mahmoud Othman, a former member of parliament not affiliated with any political party, of the sadists’ blockade of parliament. “I say “peaceful” because his followers have no weapons. Sadr is stronger than a weapon. Now he is a strong man on the street and he is imposing his will on others.”
Until the blockade was violent.
Several thousand Sadrists occupy the tent city, working in shifts. They wander around listening to clerics denounce government corruption and eating shawarma, grapes and watermelons donated by sympathizers. They rest in tents in the middle of the day, waiting for Mr. Sadr’s next instructions via tweet, his favorite means of communication.
Sunnis and Kurds were left out.
Many Sunnis say they feel disenfranchised and see no role for themselves in the future of Iraq, and many are wondering if it would be better to divide the country and create a separate Sunni enclave, said Moayed Jubeir Al-Mahmoud, a political scientist at the University of Iraq. Anbar in the city of Ramadi, a stronghold of the Sunnis.
“Unfortunately, I do not see a secure and prosperous future for my country,” he said, calling Iraq a failed state controlled by Iran-linked militias. “We are concerned that the state will simply move from being dominated by militias to being dominated by al-Sadr.”
The United States and most neighboring countries remain silent on the chaos in Iraq. Only Iran has attempted to intervene by meeting with Mr. Sadr’s Shia opponents and supporting negotiations, although Mr. Sadr, a nationalist, has taken a sharply anti-Iranian stance in recent years.
The last thing Iran wants is for the Shiites to fight each other and risk weakening their power, which could lead to undermining Tehran’s influence in Iraq.
A number of Mr. Sadr’s positions coincide with Tehran. Both want to force the remaining 2,500 US troops out of Iraq, oppose any engagement with Israel, and advocate for the criminalization of homosexuality.
This is not the first time Mr. Sadr has resorted to mass demonstrations. But this time, he is using street protests to force the country to ignore last October’s election results and hold a new vote that could put his lawmakers back in power.
The parliamentary elections 10 months ago went well for Mr. Sadr. The legislators who supported him won the most seats among all the factions and almost formed a ruling coalition supported by Kurdish and Sunni partners. The next step would be to put it to a vote for approval.
However, Mr. Sadr’s Shiite rivals refused to attend the parliament’s meeting, depriving him of the quorum needed to vote. A frustrated Mr. Sadr asked his legislators to resign in protest.
The parties with fewer votes, most notably his Shiite rivals, then took over the seats vacated by Mr. Sadr’s followers, potentially giving them control of ministries and government offices and leaving Mr. Sadr on the sidelines.
In response, he called for a blockade of parliament to prevent a vote on a new government.
“It was then that Muqtada al-Sadr decided that if democratic procedures were not allowed to manifest themselves, the answer would be revolution,” said Rand al-Rahim, a former Iraqi ambassador to the United States and Iraqi president. Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes democracy.
In the tent city, the atmosphere is clearly Shiite. Last week, Mr. Sadr’s followers celebrated the Ashura festival to commemorate the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. His death is often portrayed as the beginning of a split between Sunni and Shia Muslims.
Everywhere there were signs of support for Mr. Sadr’s cause, with even the poorest chipping in to pay for a tent or meals. The water company donated enough each day to fill the large tanks that are supplied to the tent dwellers. The markets of Sadr City, a poorer section of Baghdad filled with Sadr supporters, sent crates of tomatoes, onions, dates, grapes and apples.
To cope with the 115-degree heat during the daytime, some protesters have installed large fans or air coolers connected to Parliament’s 24-hour power grid.
“For the first time, we have electricity 24 hours a day,” said Faiz Qasim, Sadr’s active organizer who usually works as a day laborer. Much of Baghdad suffers from daily power outages.
Sadr’s supporters from southern Iraq prepared large cauldrons of stew every day. One day it was a hearty chicken curry, and next to it, the next day’s food – a black-and-white cow tied to a cell tower – peacefully chewed on a watermelon. A little further down the same street, another cow was slaughtered for supper that night.
The clergy periodically gathered groups of men – there are almost no women in tents – with chants against the current political leaders:
“Many people have suffered from those who ended up here in this swamp.
They climbed to power on the backs of the innocent and Iraq suffered because of them.
There are many people stretching out their hands, begging in the streets and rummaging through the trash.
Al-Sadr says that America and Israel have money and weapons. But what do we have?
Allah Almighty.”
Falah Hassan contributed reporting.