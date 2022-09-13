Poverty and uninsured are declining thanks to pandemic-era policies

Enlarge this image switch title Mario Tama/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Census Bureau released encouraging news.

Child poverty is at historic lows, according to the bureau. annual report on income, poverty and health insurance. And the share of Americans without health insurance also declined in 2021 from the previous year.

But the good news may be short-lived. Both gains were driven by temporary pandemic-related policies, and without policy action, they could quickly collapse.

Tax deduction for children will help reduce poverty

Child poverty declined significantly in 2021, from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2%. The overall poverty rate for all age groups was just under 8%, up from 9.2% in 2020.

These figures are based on an additional measure of poverty that takes into account all types of household spending, as well as the range of pandemic assistance that many families have received.

Poverty experts attribute much of this improvement to the child tax credit, which Congress increased in 2021 in the American Rescue Plan. Congress also expanded it to include millions more low-income families.

Child tax credit gives families more money to spend on essentials, says Sharon Parrotwho researched the issue for the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

“They spend it on housing, food, education, they can do some of those extracurricular activities that high-income families take for granted,” she says. “They invest in their children and their families can make ends meet in really important ways.”

And Parrott says all of these things can have long-term benefits for kids, like doing better in school and being healthier.

Uninsured rate nears record low thanks to Medicaid

Census data shows that 8.3% of Americans, or 27.2 million people, had no health insurance in 2021. This is an improvement over 2020, when 8.6% of people were uninsured.

The force behind this trend is Medicaid, a public health insurance option for low-income people, according to census officials who briefed reporters on Tuesday.

“The reason why Medicaid rates have increased is due to the COVID relief bill that Congress passed in March 2020,” the post reads. Sabrina Corlett Center for Health Insurance Reform at Georgetown University.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act essentially mandates that state Medicaid programs not force members to requalify for the program, so states could enroll new people but not kick anyone out. Because of this “continuous enrollment provision,” Medicaid has grown significantly.

Medicare was another area of ​​growth, although census officials noted that this was due to more people turning 65 and becoming eligible, rather than a policy change.

What will happen when the measures to combat the pandemic end?

Policy experts say the good news this week may be fleeting. The Extended Child Tax Credit ended in December as inflation began to rise to historic highs. A policy supporting more people getting health insurance is set to expire in a few months.

“Once the public health emergency is declared over — which could happen as early as January — this safety net that was in that COVID relief bill will be gone,” says Corlett. “And so we could see this historic increase in insured rates reversed.”

The US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than 15 million people could lose Medicaid. released last month. The analysis shows that nearly half of those who lose coverage will be due to administrative issues, such as problems filling out re-application paperwork, rather than because they are no longer eligible for coverage. Some will be able to get insurance elsewhere, but millions more could become uninsured.

When it comes to poverty, inflation can start to affect these numbers. In fact, one group is already seeing more poverty in the 2021 numbers, and that is the elderly. Census officials say it’s probably because they have a fixed income and already last year inflation started to rise, which really squeezed their budgets.

But again, census officials stressed that the welfare system had indeed lifted more than 26 million people out of poverty, including several million children raised by grandparents.

How to keep temporary profit

In terms of US trends over time, the census data released on Tuesday on child poverty and health insurance is encouraging, experts say, and policymakers must now act to sustain those gains.

“Any improvement we see – whether it’s insurance or poverty – is a reflection of policy choices,” he says. Jamila Michener is a professor of public administration at Cornell and an expert on Medicaid.

The Biden administration and many Democrats would like to make the expanded child tax credit permanent. The US House of Representatives passed such a measure, but it failed to pass in the Senate. Several Republican senators have proposed more limited ways to expand the child tax credit.

“What we don’t know is trade-offs,” says Angela Rachidi, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “We know that inflation has risen sharply over the past year. To what extent all these government revenue transfers have contributed to this, I think, is still a question.”

Some researchers note that the US still has a long way to go to achieve higher health care and insurance rates compared to similar high-income countries.

“[Among] In our comparator countries, we have one of the highest uninsured rates in the world, as well as lower health rates,” notes Corlett. “And that was a problem for us even before the pandemic.”

BUT landmark study in 2013 listed many reasons why Americans do not live as well and long as people in equally wealthy countries.

One clear illustration of this was the new life expectancy figures released two weeks ago. In countries around the world, life expectancy has declined since the first year of the pandemic, but many have been able to recover.

Not in America – instead, life expectancy has fallen for two consecutive years, the first time in a century in the US.