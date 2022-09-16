Poultry farmers brace for new bird flu cases due to wild bird migration

Alberta poultry farmers brace for a second wave of bird flu this fall as the province’s death toll tops one million.

As migratory birds, the natural carriers of the avian influenza virus, fly south, the number of cases is expected to increase. And two recently announced farm bombings in Alberta are baffling already-stressed poultry farmers.

“We’re all a little nervous about this fall migration,” said Jeff Notenbomer, owner of Willow Creek Poultry, a broiler farm near Lethbridge.

Although there is hope that operators are better prepared to prevent infection, farmers are wondering where and when the next outbreak will occur, Notenbomer said.

New outbreaks and the return of birds such as wild geese have renewed concerns about spread, he said.

“We didn’t know what we were going to see in the fall, and now we’re starting to see the start of something,” said Notenbomer, who is also chairman of Alberta Hatching Egg Producers, which regulates broiler hatchery production in the province.

“It’s worrisome.”

Migratory birds are believed to be responsible for a number of outbreaks of the highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 avian influenza, which is currently responsible for more than 2.3 million deaths in Canadian flocks and a series of outbreaks around the world.

This summer, after a period of spring migration, the incidence has subsided, but the global outbreak this year has already taken a toll on herds in Alberta. The province was hardest hit in Canada.

Avian influenza is a notifiable disease in Canada. Federal inspectors are responding to outbreaks by establishing quarantine zones and ordering the destruction of all birds on the spot.

About 1,075,000 birds have been infected, an increase of 3,000 from last week, according to an update released on Wednesday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The total includes birds that have died from the virus and others that have been euthanized.

Cases have been identified in a total of 37 operations since the first case in Alberta was confirmed on April 6 in Mountain View County. There are 18 active flashes. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Outbreaks have been reported in a total of 37 operations since the first case in Alberta was confirmed on April 6 in Mountain View County. As of Wednesday, there were 18 active outbreaks.

The latest outbreaks were reported on farms in Starland County and Willow Creek Municipality on Tuesday.

The disease can be transmitted to birds through contact with infected poultry and poultry products.

The virus can spread on contaminated clothing, equipment, even on straw or shavings used as bedding in barns.

Health officials say that while avian influenza can sometimes cause illness in humans, it is rare and may result from close contact with infected birds or a heavily polluted environment rather than eating infected meat from an infected animal.

With an outbreak in Willow Creek about 20 kilometers from Notenbomer’s farm, he is reviewing his biosecurity protocols and hopes to keep the infection out of his hatcheries.

Avian flu was first detected in Canada in 2004, but this year’s strain is different.

The new strain is easily transmitted and appears to persist among wild birds, especially raptors, corvids and waterfowl, and is killing them in unprecedented numbers.

(Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Margot Pybus, wildlife disease specialist at Alberta Fish and Wildlife, said it was important that farmers adhere to strict biosecurity protocols in the coming weeks.

The risk of transmission between wild and domestic birds will be high.

She also warns that it is not clear what strain of the virus migratory birds will bring from their summer nesting grounds. Northern communities across Canada will be the first to know.

Alberta had a clearer picture of infection risks in the spring, Pybus said.

Birds flying north over the United States have provided conservation and industry officials with important clues about the transmission and severity of the new strain before the risk reached Alberta’s borders.

“We were lucky in the spring because we could see what was happening at the southern end of the migration route,” she said.

“But for autumn migration, things change. And now we’re the first groups to see any Arctic migratory birds as they fly further south, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

Migratory birds, including geese, carry the avian influenza virus and can transmit the infection to poultry. (iStock/@arlutz73)

Wild birds flying south this fall will be carriers, Pybus said, but the hope is that the virus mutates and could be less virulent and less deadly.

Like COVID-19, the virus can become less virulent as it spreads from host to host, she said.

“Of course, we hope that it will not be as deadly as the bird flu variant that was there in the spring. But we won’t know until these birds actually start coming in in large numbers and figure out if our surveillance program is giving us reports of dead birds or not,” she said. “We’re all kind of holding our breath.”

The province is testing wild birds for signs of infection, she said. No wild cases have been found since the end of July, but the province will continue to investigate bird deaths to track any mutations.

Dr. Dinah Goldsmith, a veterinary pathologist at the University of Calgary, said the strain was incredibly unpredictable, and cases have also been confirmed in mammals, including skunks and foxes.

She said she hopes wild and domestic birds exposed to the virus this spring will gain improved immunity against the infection in the coming weeks.

“Controlling disease in wildlife is always very difficult, especially with something like this, which is so easily transmitted and can infect so many different species,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we just have to let the population come to an equilibrium.”