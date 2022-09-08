type here...
Potter verbally agrees to take the position of manager.
SportsFOOTBALL

Potter verbally agrees to take the position of manager.

Graham Potter verbally agreed to take over as Chelsea manager after negotiations. Terms for the 47-year-old from Brighton have not yet been agreed, but Chelsea are confident in his appointment.

Chelsea made Potter their No. 1 target after sacking Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday and quickly got permission from Brighton to speak to him. A substantial compensation payment, which amounts to around £16 million, will have to be paid.

Potter was at Brighton’s training ground on Thursday, but talks over the former Östersund and Swansea manager will continue later in the day. He lifted a Swedish club to the top flight and led them to the Europa League and also achieved the highest Premier League finish last season with Brighton: ninth.

Among the managers considered by Brighton is Kjetil Knutsen in charge of Bodø/Glimt. He led the club to their first Norwegian titles and is in the Europa League group stage for the second straight season.

In February, Brighton lost their technical director Dan Ashworth, who joined Newcastle after a gardening leave.

