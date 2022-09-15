Potter starts low key as a symbol of Chelsea’s new culture

TueWelcome Mr Blue Sky. As far as grand entrances go, in the long storied history of capturing the stage… well, it wasn’t actually either. Instead, Graham Potter’s first appearance as Chelsea manager was in many ways a reflection of Graham Potter’s personality, Graham Potter’s energy, Graham Potter’s process.

Chelsea scored a point at home to RB Salzburg and were confident, room temperature, slightly reassuring with their energy levels. But in fact, of course, it was about the entrance. We got one? Something like.

Stamford Bridge was a wet place early in the match, soothed by a playlist of power ballads that occupied the sweet spot between “stadium” and “respect.”

Union flags flew from both ends and the chorus of “God Save the Queen” (nice: old school) rang out. Finally, Potter came out, shaking hands, amiable, hunched a little. No waves, no performances, nothing that really says, “You know, I’m new here.” As for the front doors, it was the managerial equivalent of taking the lunch tray and sitting in the teacher’s vacant seat.

Instead, Potter just stood there, comfortable in his rectangle, dressed in a black suit and tight black tie, looking a bit like a wedding guest the next morning. He gesticulated a little. He clapped. He yelled at Mateo Kovacic. But mostly it looked like Graham Potter was watching a football game unexpectedly. If no one cheered or sang his name, then Chelsea fans are loyal to their managers, but also picky about how they bestow their favors. What will they do with Graham? How will this thing play?

Not least because Potter is clearly meant to be the expression of a new club culture, whatever that may be. It will be interesting to watch Todd Boely’s antics with his billionaire brother, and it’s always wrong to judge too soon. Although sometimes you are surprised.

This week in New York, Boeli seemed important to check the name of the Red Bull syndicate. It looks like he wants to create something like a multi-club model for Chelsea. It’s either that, or he just looked up who they’re going to play next, googled it and had an idea. Who knows, maybe next week he will be wildly delighted with the model of the Crystal Palace.

It’s been a strange few days for a new blue dawn. Before those public comments this week, it was tempting to wonder who was advising Pain and who was actually explaining football to him. Now at least the answer is clear. Nobody. Nobody does it.

Fans sang the name of former manager Thomas Tuchel after 21 minutes. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

The best you can say about his various ideas, the All-Star Game, the new mini-league underneath, is something along the lines of “Hey, that guy is a destroyer.” Trust the big beast, the rain maker.

But in reality it was meaningless things. Even if these are really his ideas, and even if they turn out to be strokes of genius from the outside, talking about them in public now is ridiculously naive.

Do you really want to stare at the Zoom screen in a cardigan, making sad, pale apologies? You can do anything with English football. But you must come with a smile and speak beautifully while wielding the blade.

One good thing about Potter: he’s definitely made a complete break with the past, with the feeling that he represents something; that to pledge allegiance to Graham, to give him a five- or even seven-year contract (why not a 20-year contract?) means to show seriousness, moral principles. It’s good optics, good branding.

And hopefully everyone here is making time for it. You can see what objections there might be. If the results go wrong for too long, people will say that he was raised too high, that he is Nigel Adkins, out of control, Southgate from the south coast. Can he take a step forward? Will the people who don’t give you time actually give him some time?

Here he picked a reasonable team. And Chelsea were the best team for most of that game. They looked quite energetic, they did not have periods of falling levels or ragged progression. In the third minute of the second half, they took the lead thanks to Raheem Sterling. It came from a loss and a quick break, a target to be purred into the video suite.

After that: not so much. One zealous throw from the right was enough for Salzburg to even the score. Thiago Silva broke out of the center and made a terrible mistake in the lunge. Cesar Azpilicueta was unable to get close to Noah Okafor, who sent the ball home. Potter looked sad and shook his head. There was a kind of rally, if not really some kind of elation.

This team was worse than this one. This team also recently became world champion. Without a doubt, we are here on a journey, following a process; it’s just probably best not to talk too much about it.