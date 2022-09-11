type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Potter apologizes to Brighton fans after leaving Chelsea
SportsFOOTBALL

Potter apologizes to Brighton fans after leaving Chelsea

By printveela editor

-

6
0
Graham Potter has asked Brighton fans to forgive him for leaving the club to become Chelsea’s new manager. Potter, 47, signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked earlier in the week.

In an open letter written on Thursday and posted on Brighton’s website on Sunday, Potter said he would cherish “three wonderful years” at Brighton, but acknowledged that some fans would not be able to forgive him.

“He just won’t hesitate”: what to expect from Chelsea from Graham Potter

Read more

Potter said: “It was three wonderful years at the club that changed my life and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made this period so special in my career. I say goodbye to a great club that will always mean a lot to me and my family. To some, I understand that the changes that come so suddenly in football can be difficult to grasp.

“I may not be able to convince you all to forgive me for leaving, but I would at least like to take the opportunity to thank you.”

The former Östersund and Swansea manager led Brighton to ninth place in the Premier League last season – the club’s highest ever finish – and they are fourth in the current table. He said his players “did their best” and paid tribute to the Chaika fans, their board of directors and the club’s staff.

“I hope you will understand that at this point in my career, I felt I had to take advantage of a new opportunity. I would like to thank [the chairman] Tony Bloom, [the chief executive] To Paul Barber and the directors for the opportunity they gave me three years ago and then for their unwavering support. I’m also grateful to Dan Ashworth and David Weir, two top-notch CTOs.”

Potter said he and the club had “some brilliant moments”, citing victories over Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, and congratulated his successor at the club “whoever he is” .

He added: “Albion fans know that with Tony, Paul and David, the club is in good hands. To my successor, whoever he is, I would say, “Congratulations.” You’ll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad backed by a great chairman and board.

“The team is playing at a high level and will get better. Most fans will support the team at home and away. To everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion: Thank you. It has been a pleasure and honor for me to serve the club for the past three years. I wish you every success in the future.”

