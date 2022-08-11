New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s time to dig in your potatoes! Or so you think.

According to garden columnist Jessica Damiano, there’s a fine line to finishing your potato crop.

The expert wrote in an Associated Press piece that when it comes to deciphering whether potatoes are good or not, our senses can’t help us the way they can with other vegetables and fruits.

Pulling potatoes too early can leave the parent plants with smaller tubers — and can put the plant’s root system under permanent stress, she suggests.

Meanwhile, if you wait too long your potatoes can suffer frost damage — and start splitting, sprouting or even rotting underground, Damiano says.

Kevin Espiritu, gardening expert and host of Magnolia Workshops’ course “Starting a Home Garden,” told Fox News Digital this week that most spring-planted potatoes should be ready to harvest between July and October.

Harvesting time depends largely on region, as hot southern states can harvest in the off-season from January to July, while California can harvest two separate crops.

The Northeast has typical harvest dates from August to early October, while the Northwest states can see early harvests in July due to early planting.

Most early-season potato varieties take 75 to 90 days to fully mature, Espiritu added. Late-season potatoes may take 120 to 135 days.

To find the harvesting “sweet spot,” Damiano shares that the first step is to examine the part of the plant above ground.

When at least half of the leaves turn yellow — which occurs between 60 and 120 days after planting, depending on the potato type and climate — stop watering.

Espirit instructs gardeners to slow down watering plants after they flower. This allows the tubers to harden and improve later storage life.

An optional next step, especially in wet weather, is to cut the plants to ground level, Damiano said, which helps the tuber mature.

Regardless, potatoes are ready to harvest after two weeks of watering or completely dead back.

If you’re still unsure about timing, Damiano suggests testing your potatoes’ readiness by digging next to a sample plant and pulling up the potato from the outer part of the root system.

Rub the potato with your finger: if the skin is intact, it is ripe.

If the skin rubs off, your potatoes need a little more time.

Refill the hole and give it another week before checking again.

When it’s finally time to unearth your spuds, Damiano advises using a digging or spading fork instead of a spade or shovel to avoid accidentally puncturing the potato.

Insert the tool of your choice six to 12 inches from the plant’s circumference and begin digging, rocking back and forth to lift the roots.

Work in a circle around each plant as you continue to pull the potatoes up and out.

Sieve the soil after pulling up each plant to make sure no potatoes are left behind.

Although some potatoes can be eaten right away, most potatoes only need some time for their skin to harden, thicken and cure.

To extend shelf life, Damiano instructs gardeners to place potatoes on newspaper or cardboard and store them in a dark, cool room to cure for two weeks.

Storing your potatoes in a cool, dark place like a cellar can give them six to eight months of shelf life, says Damiano.

Avoid refrigerating and use bruised or damaged potatoes first, as they won’t keep well.

If you are growing new potatoes, they can be harvested earlier in the season after the plants have flowered and the vines appear wilted.

True new potatoes are young, thin-skinned tubers that don’t cure or store well, so Damiano says they should be eaten right away.

Meanwhile, Espiritu said the vines on the large potato plants were completely dead before they could be dug up.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting of this piece.