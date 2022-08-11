New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Alina Habba, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, showed on “Hannity” Wednesday how the United States would become “a lot like a third world country.”

Trump invoked Fifth Amendment rights for a civil investigation of New York AG James

Habba: In reality, there has been too much posturing and politicking This country is dynamic That people just forgot to be human. And today I saw a little bit of humanity in everyone in that room. It was very pleasant. But what we saw in the videos you played – that’s unfortunately what our country has become, which can make us a third.[-world] Country if we continue down this road we will be Cuba. People need to respect other people’s differences and remember that democracy, constitution – these are the foundations of our country. We must respect that and work within the confines of the legal system. legal system there is It should work, but you can’t cross it.

