Possible copyright changes could mean more money for Inuit artists

When Derrald Taylor sells one of his works to a gallery, he knows that he is bound to see it resold for many times what they offered him.

It’s a sad reality for an Inuvialuk artist from Tuktoyaktuk, NWT, who now resides in Yellowknife, and for many other artists around the country: as it stands, there’s nothing to stop art buyers from reselling Northern art for a big profit.

“I have a family with children… and I have to pay the bills. I just have to take what I can get,” said Taylor, who has been carving since the 1970s and learned the craft from his father. “That’s all I’ve been doing in recent years.

Whatever price he got from that initial sale is currently all the money he’ll ever get from his art – though that could change if the federal government reforms Canadian copyright law to give artists a share of the resale.

Taylor recalls selling a pair of carvings for less than $2,000, only to discover by chance that the gallery had resold them on eBay for $8,000 each.

“We ask for the price we get,” he said.

Derrald Taylor beams at this intricate polar bear, one of many works by artist Tuktoyaktuk. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

“I couldn’t do anything because I had already sold it to them, I agreed to the price.”

According to Taylor, receiving royalties from resales would be like a “Christmas present”.

“It will make the artists feel a lot better for the work they are doing. And at least tell us the price of what they’re selling them for, because they keep it a secret, they won’t tell us,” he said.

Resale rights on the horizon

In December 2021, Federal Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne received mandate letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which included a directive to amend Canada’s Copyright Act to allow artists to resell rights.

Work is currently underway to revise the law, although it has not yet reached the House of Commons. In August the Champagne office told the Canadian press resale rights are “an important step towards improving economic conditions for artists in Canada”.

Advocates hope the resale right will mean artists or their estates will receive five percent of the resale if their work is sold through an auction or gallery.

For Terezi Tungilik, a Rankin Inlet artist who is part of Le Front Des Artistes Canadiens (CARFAC), this would be a vital – and long overdue – change.

“We have worked very hard for many years to make artists’ resale rights a law in Canada. We haven’t been successful for many years, but when you want something badly enough, you hold on to it,” she said.

“I want to make sure our artists in Nunavut and across the country are treated the same as business people.”

Terezi Tungilik in a 2016 file photo. “We believe this is a right that we should have as artists,” she says. (Sima Sugar Zerehi/CBC)

She pointed to the late Kenojuak Ashevak, an Inuk artist who sold her now-famous painting Enchanted Owl for $50 in the 1960s. In 2018, this piece of art was resold for a record $216,000, but her estate did not receive a share.

“Many of our artists live in poverty and everything that comes back to them is a big help,” Tungilik said. “That’s a right that we think we should have as artists.”

BUT federal report for 2016 on the economics of Inuit art highlighted that in Canada, thousands of Inuit artists create art worth tens of millions of dollars. However, Inuit fine arts and craft artists were earning approximately $12 an hour after expenses at the time of this report, and had an average income of $25,000 per year.

Leveling the playing field

The federal move to introduce resale rights also comes after years of advocacy by Senator Patricia Bovey of Manitoba, who has worked in the arts for over five decades.

“Canada was years behind in this,” she explained, adding that the measure has been in place in France for a century and dozens of other countries have also adopted it.

“In the Senate when we did [a] studies of cultural diplomacy a few years ago, this became a big problem and meant that Canadian artists working abroad weren’t playing as equals.”

However, if Bowie gets his way, the copyright reforms won’t end there. She also wants some rules to be put in place to protect the integrity of indigenous art given the growing number of fakes.

She pointed to examples of mahogany totem poles purportedly from the rainforests of British Columbia, where mahogany trees don’t normally grow.

“The work is forged,” she said. “Honestly, artists … don’t have the means to fight this legally.”

Bovie said she wants a legal fund or legal aid provided so that artists can prosecute counterfeiters.