New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Portland’s police chief took to social media to plead with community members to stop violent acts against city officials following last week’s violent incidents.

“The violence against officers last night and over the weekend is shocking and despicable,” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell posted on Twitter Tuesday. “Over the past four days, officers have been shot at, suspects have fought with them, one has fled in a vehicle and another has been nearly run over.”

There have been several violent encounters with officers in the city in the past week, including one where a suspect confronted officers, rammed two police cruisers and nearly ran over an officer.

As KGW reports, officers in that incident were responding to a report of gunshots near an apartment complex, finding the suspect in a truck before the suspect fled. An officer fired at the suspect as the truck sped past a police cruiser, but it was unclear if the driver was injured as he was able to evade police and run away.

Rioters smash windows after Supreme Court abortion case Graffiti in downtown Portland: ‘Death to Scottus’

In one such incident, an officer was seriously injured and hospitalized after an investigation into a stolen vehicle caused the suspect to run over the officer in the vehicle.

Hours earlier, officers were involved in a physical altercation with a domestic violence suspect. Video of the incident shows the suspect pulling out a firearm and possibly firing, resulting in an officer shooting and killing the man.

“It’s starting to get frustrating for the officers and hopefully the members of the community as well,” Portland Police Bureau Officer Derek Carman told KGW.

The 2020 death of George Floyd has been a frustrating two years for Portland police officers as the city has been at the center of nationwide protests. Those protests often turned violent, resulting in millions in property damage in the city and the death of a supporter of former President Donald Trump at the hands of an anti-fascist protester.

Just a year after a police coup was foiled, Portland’s mayor called for a major budget increase

Portland was among the cities to take back money from police as a result of the “Defend the Police” movement protests, though continued violence forced officials to reverse course and seek more police funding just a year later.

After the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, violent protests have continued in the city ever since. Following the decision, a large group of protesters descended on downtown Portland, smashing business windows and vandalizing buildings with graffiti reading “Death to Scottus.”

Lovell said the city’s police officers deserve the support of the community, saying he has seen continued violence.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Officers are responding to 911 emergency calls to assist the public,” he said on Twitter. “They deserve to go home at night to their loved ones. They need the community’s support as they help make a difference in this city.”