Residents of a Portland, Oregon, neighborhood are resorting to selling their homes and moving because of homeless encampments outside their front doors.

“It’s a little scary because I know there’s mental illness and it worries me,” North Portland resident Maria Inocencio told KGW8.

North Portland residents have seen at least three families leave on one street in recent days due to homeless encampments, and KGW8 reported seeing for-sale signs on the streets.

“I’d say the migration to the suburbs, I’ve seen quite a bit in the last couple of years,” says real estate broker Lauren Iquinta. “Most people don’t have to worry about it if they park their car in their driveway overnight and leave it unbroken. It’s a very testy thing.”

Iaquinta said he now studies neighborhoods to see if there are homeless encampments in a given area when working with potential buyers.

“It’s neighborhood by neighborhood. You can drive through North Portland, and you’re in this lovely area that doesn’t have any problems, and then you turn around the corner and there’s homeless encampments. It’s kind of sad. I’ve been doing this here in Portland for 10 years, and it’s Little has changed,” she said.

Homeless encampments along parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail, a once-popular bike route, have existed for years, but have grown in recent days, prompting residents of North Portland to call the city for help.

“The community is at its wits end,” Tom Karwacki, who is president of the neighborhood association, told KGW8. He said he hopes a city initiative called Safe Rest Village, an organized camp for the homeless and run by a nonprofit, will help clean up the area.

“The city can do better, the county can do better, we as a community and as a state can do better,” Carvacki added. “No one feels safe. In general, from the housed community and the homeless community, many do not feel safe.”

Others reported that by going out of their homes, they were met by people in “truly dire straits.”

“Every day, if you go from one end of the street to the other, you’re dealing with very difficult situations, people are really in dire straits,” resident Mark Smith said. He shares a backyard with one of the encampments.

Greg Dilkes, a 30-year resident of North Portland, said “this is the first time in a long time” he’s taken seriously.

“Living here doesn’t make you feel great,” Dilkes said. “It makes it harder to live in a neighborhood that’s not as convenient as it could be.”

People living in homeless camps say residents need not fear.

“We’re the most harmless people you’ll ever meet,” TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the camps along the Peninsula Crossing Trail, told KGW8. “They shouldn’t be afraid of us? Is it because we live outside? That’s the reason you scare us because we live outside, you’d be even more scared if we lived in four walls and a house and things. Ours?”

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for updates on the homeless encampments and the Safe Rest Village initiative.