More than a dozen porta-potties lined the streets of Provincetown as officials in the popular Massachusetts tourist destination ordered restaurants to close Friday and severely curtail water use due to an ongoing “sewage emergency.”

The town on the tip of Cape Cod warned locals and visitors about the problems Tuesday, writing on Facebook that the central vacuum station that runs its downtown sewer system had power problems following a thunderstorm. Hours later, Provincetown Public Works Director Jim Vincent told the Cape Cod Times that the system was malfunctioning due to a lack of pressure.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 500 properties were affected, according to a list maintained by the local government.

“Any restaurant or food service business in this service area must be closed, except for the sale of pre-packaged, ready-to-eat food,” the Town of Provincetown said in a Facebook post. “Any residential property on this system must minimize water use, including dishwashing, laundry, showering and flushing only when absolutely necessary.”

Overnight, town crews “spent a significant amount of time getting the vacuum line up and running on Bradford Street,” however, “more work remains to be done and there is still a sewer emergency at this time for properties within the vacuum sewer system.”

Earlier in the week, Provincetown told residents, tourists and business owners to “stop doing anything that adds waste to the system,” adding, “By performing these tasks you can create a backup for your property.

In the meantime, Provincetown says porta-potties are available near Town Hall.

The sewage system crisis comes during Cape Cod’s peak tourist season and an even larger crowd of people flocking to the area just days before Provincetown’s annual Carnival festival.

“We hope we’re close to full restoration, but we can’t say for sure until every part of the system is fixed,” the town said Friday.