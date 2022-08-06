New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Porsche has built a convertible version of the Cayenne SUV once, and you have to believe it.

The automaker revealed the concept vehicle for the first time as part of the SUV’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The two-door design study is one of several alternative takes on the Cayenne, which includes a coupe and a stretched three-row model.

Only the convertible has gone metallic, however, and the result is unusual, to say the least.

The most impressive feature is that it has two different back designs, because they are not sure which one looks best.

One is more vertical and the taillights are higher at the corners of the vehicle.

The windscreen and front roof pillars were shortened compared to the standard model and it was fitted with an opening roof rather than a fold-down soft top similar to the current Porsche 911 Targa.

The trunk lid is double-jointed so it tilts back and can accept the roof section while passing over a fixed supportive roll-hoop behind the rear seats.

Porsche didn’t have to make a call on the rear end styling, as it ultimately decided against putting the convertible into production, but has since introduced a four-door Cayenne coupe with a more raked rear roof design than the standard model.

The concept of a convertible crossover SUV was born nearly a decade later, however, when Nissan introduced the Murano CrossCabriolet, which never achieved much sales success.

Land Rover followed suit with a similar Range Rover Evoque convertible, which was discontinued just two years later.