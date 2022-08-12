New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sometimes life imitates life imitating art.

Porsche has built a one-of-a-kind 911 inspired by Sally from the animated movie “Cars.”

The Sally Special is based on the 911 GTS and finished with a unique “Sally Blue” paint job modeled after the on-screen characters.

It was also fitted with cartoon car-like twisted turbo style wheels, based on the 2002 911 Carrera, which are not available on the 911 today.

A seven-speed manual transmission is included with the stock 473 horsepower GTS turbocharged flat-6-cylinder.

The blue theme continues inside where accent trim and houndstooth upholstery are used.

A number of movie-themed easter eggs have been added, including Cars-branded valve caps and a drive mode button on the steering wheel that’s been relabeled as “Cachau Mode.”

The car also features Sally’s signature tattoo, which is visible when the rear spoiler is fitted.

Open the engine cover and a comic book-style “GTS Powered” decal is revealed.

What the car lacks is a sight on the windshield, but it does get a set of bespoke LED matrix design headlights with full silver surrounds.

The car will be auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s Monterey event on August 20, but Porsche isn’t cashing the check. All proceeds go to Girls Inc. for UNHCR. and the USA, with the latter charity heavily involved in helping refugees from the war in Ukraine.

No pre-auction estimate, but a standard GTS starting price of $144,050.